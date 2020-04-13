



SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The San Mateo County coroner’s office has confirmed the identity of an Antioch man who was fatally shot in South San Francisco early Sunday after allegedly attempting to steal vehicles from two people and trying to flee in a patrol car.

Justin Silvernale, 35, died after South San Francisco police officers responded to reports around 5:35 a.m. Sunday of two men fighting at the Chevron gas station on Hickey Boulevard.

Silvernale allegedly attempted to steal vehicles from two different people at the gas station, stabbing one of them with a knife.

An off-duty San Francisco police officer attempted to intervene in the attempted carjackings but was also stabbed, according to police.

The officer then shot Silvernale before he attempted to flee.

South San Francisco police made efforts to subdue Silvernale, including using Taser stun guns, but he attempted to flee in a patrol car.

Silvernale drove to the Kaiser Permanente medical facility on Hickey Boulevard and exited the patrol car, threatening officers with a knife. According to South San Francisco police, officers then shot Silvernale and immediately attempted first aid. However, He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The off-duty officer and the other stabbing victim were both taken to a hospital and are expected to fully recover from their injuries. No South San Francisco officers were injured, according to the department.

The South San Francisco and Daly City police departments and the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the South San Francisco Police Department at (650) 877-8900 or the department’s anonymous tip line at (650) 952-2244.

