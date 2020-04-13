VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Vallejo police are looking for a suspect in a retail store robbery who escaped after coughing in the faces of loss prevention employees, police said Monday.
The robbery occurred the night of March 27 at a retail store in the 900 block of Admiral Callaghan Lane. Store employees reported that a female suspect entered the store and began concealing store merchandise on her person.
Police said the suspect walked past the store registers with no intention of paying for the items and then exited the store.
Uniformed and plain clothes loss prevention employees tried to contact the suspect outside the store. That’s when the suspect began coughing on the employees, even though she displayed “no prior symptoms,” police said.
The employees backed away from the suspect fearing for their own safety, which allowed the woman to escape in an awaiting getaway car in the parking lot.
Vallejo police are asking for anyone with information on the case to contact Detective Terry Schillinger at (707) 648-4278.
