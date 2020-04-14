CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) — The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety on Tuesday asked for help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Kyra Reep left her Rohnert Park residence Monday night and has not been seen or heard from.

Missing Rohnert Park teen Kyra Reep (Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety)

She was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and black leggings. Her brown hair was tied in a bun and she has a stud piercing in her left nostril.

Reep’s phone was pinging in the area of Point Reyes-Petaluma Road in Marin County. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Department of Public Safety at (707) 584-2600.

