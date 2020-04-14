Comments
ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) — The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety on Tuesday asked for help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.
Kyra Reep left her Rohnert Park residence Monday night and has not been seen or heard from.
She was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and black leggings. Her brown hair was tied in a bun and she has a stud piercing in her left nostril.
Reep’s phone was pinging in the area of Point Reyes-Petaluma Road in Marin County. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Department of Public Safety at (707) 584-2600.
