MILL VALLEY (CBS SF) – Tamalpais High School senior Kylie Frame wanted to help the essential workers — and when Kylie Frame wants to do something, apparently, it gets done!

Her idea is to buy food from local restaurants and deliver it free to folks often overlooked as high risk, such as trash collectors.

Recently she and some friends made a 4 a.m. run delivering meals, all funded by donations.

“It’s amazing! I never expected it even to get as big as it’s been! I set our original goal to $5,000 and we’ve raised over $30,000 now,” says Frame.

She calls her program “Feed the Frontlines Marin,”

Hospital workers and pop up day care providers for first responders are getting thank you meals, too.

Watershed Restaurant is one of three restaurant and cafes cooking the meals. Owner Ged Robertson says, Feeding The Front Lines Marin is essential in many ways.

“Our restaurants are based on food from local farms,” says Robertson. “At Shoreline Coffee Shop we get eggs from down the street. Green Gulch makes our bread. We use Stepple Creek here for our burger meat and so if you’re buying a burger here, the money is going right back into our local food source.”

Frontline workers eat, restaurant’s get business to stay open, and local farms find work. Everyone seems to benefit.

“The generous donors of Marin County! I can’t say enough about how generous and supportive this community has been. For every $20 donated, we are able to deliver one meal. This covers the cost of the food as well as service,” says Frame.

Go contact Feed the Frontlines Marin, email kylievframe@gmail.com. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram at @feedthefrontlinesmarin.

Meanwhile, behalf of all the essential workers, thank you Kylie Frame and Ged Robertson for helping all of us be better together.