BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — A man who was injured in a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting suffered a gunshot wound to the head, but was able to drive to his home and call for help before being airlifted to a hospital late Monday night, according to Brentwood police.
The shooting was reported at about 10:25 p.m. at the intersection of Balfour Road and Griffith Lane, according to Lt. Mark Louwerens. A
dark-colored sedan pulled up to the victim’s vehicle and fired several rounds, striking him multiple times.
Emergency crews were able to meet the victim, only identified as a white man in his 50s, at his residence on Cashew Place, per East Contra Costa Fire Protection District officials. They offered medical aid until he was transported via air ambulance from Orchard Park to John Muir Medical Center Walnut Creek.
Louwerens said the victim is in critical condition early Tuesday morning. The shooting is under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.