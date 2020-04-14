SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Nearly a month after San Francisco Bay Area residents were ordered to shelter-in-place in an effort to stem the spread of the deadly coronavirus, Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday delivered a glimmer of hope that an end to the lockdown may be in sight.

For days, there has been a flattening of the surge in new coronavirus cases accredited to the unprecedented shelter-in-place order that has been extended to early May.

“We have gone through a series of what I would refer to as pandemic response shifts since we started this journey together in late Jaunary,” Newsom said in his much anticipated daily coronavirus update Tuesday. “The first of our strategy of containment began when we started to repatriate those first flights coming from mainland China from Wuhan and elsewhere.”

“The second phase was the mitigation phase, adopting strategies as we saw the first cases of community spread, to advance to stay at home orders for our seniors, to begin the process of closing down our schools, population-based strategies to mitigate spread that included a state-wide stay at home order. And then the effort to continue practicing physical distancing.”

“We moved into the third phase that could broadly be described of the phase of surging, surging our system, not only our hospitals but our alternative care system to meet a potential demand.”

“The next phase is the phase I want to talk with you about today that I would frame as an optimistic phase. That we move from surge and we begin to transition into suppression. Ultimately on our way to herd immunity and ultimately to a vaccine. In this transition when we do see light at the end of the tunnel where there is a ray of optimism and hopefulness that this too shall pass. It is also the most difficult and challenging phase of all.”

Newsom said science and public health concerns will help create the framework of a return to a new normal lifestyle for Californians.

“This phase is one where science, where public health – not politics – must be the guide,” he said. “Where we must be open to argument, interested in evidence, where we cannot be ideological in way, shape or form in terms of how we approach a condition that changes on narrowly and daily basis, conditions that will ultimately determine what better decisions we make in terms of that transition.”

As for Tuesday morning, there have been 22,348 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state since the outbreak began in January. There have also been 687 deaths.

In the 10-county San Francisco Bay Area, there has been 148 fatalities and 5,341 confirmed cases.

Newsom had announced at Monday’s coronavirus briefing that he was working jointly on a plan for reopening the West Coast with Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.

A short time later, President Donald Trump was emphatic that the choice to reopen states was up to him alone, writing on Twitter: “It is the decision of the President, and for many good reasons.”

At a White House briefing, Trump said his administration has “a very good relationship” with the governors but “the federal government has absolute power” in that decision-making process if it chooses to exercise it.

Newsom and Trump have been political enemies, clashing about immigration, abortion rights and the environment, but both have praised the other’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. The governor said he was confident that cooperation on “a road map for recovery” will be maintained.

