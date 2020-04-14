



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The tsunami of news about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter-in-place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know — KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News/CBSN Bay Area — will be publishing a news roundup each morning of the top coronavirus-related stories from the last 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Good News — Neighbors Helping Neighbors

SF Dance Company Performs At Home To Raise Money For SFUSD Students, Families In Need

SAN FRANCISCO — Arts organizations may have gone dark since the COVID-19 shelter in place, but their creativity is shining bright. World-renowned San Francisco-based dance company Robert Moses Kin has created a powerful online performance from their homes, to help students and families in need during the shelter in place. The work is called, ‘For Our Students, For Our Schools,’ and all proceeds from the work go to Spark SF Public Schools, a non-profit that has been working to provide meals and equip students with computers during the COVID-19 shutdown. Read More

UC Berkeley Grad Students Transform School Lab To Make Free Hand Sanitizer For Needy

BERKELEY — Two graduate students at the University of California, Berkeley have transformed a teaching lab at the university into a hand sanitizer factory and have been providing it for free to needy populations across the Bay Area during the coronavirus pandemic shelter-in-place. Since March 17, the first day of the statewide shelter-in-place mandate, graduate students Abrar Abidi and Yvonne Hao have worked around the clock to mix and distribute 400 gallons of hand sanitizer, using standard ingredients available in many biology labs: ethanol, glycerol, hydrogen peroxide and isopropyl alcohol. Read More

Santa Rosa Classmates Give Video Salute To Dismissed Naval Commander Brett Crozier

SANTA ROSA — Santa Rosa High School classmates of U.S. Navy Capt. Brett Crozier, who was dismissed as commander of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt after publicly raising fears of a growing coronavirus outbreak on the ship, posted a YouTube video over the weekend showing their pride and support of the 1988 fellow graduate. A member of the aircraft carrier’s crew died Monday of complications related to the disease, the Navy said, just weeks after Crozier was relieved of command for pressing his concern that the Navy had done too little to safeguard his crew. Read More

Stay Home Order Inspires Nutty New Hobby For NorCal Man-Squirrel Picnic Tables!

ROCKLIN — The stay-at-home order has inspired a nutty new hobby for Juan Najera. Using scrap wood from home projects, he’s making backyard picnic tables for squirrels. Just weeks ago, Najera was running his refrigeration business, in Rocklin. He never thought they would take off the way they have, but Najera’s squirrel picnic tables are in huge demand. “I’ve handed out 75 of them. I have 43 on a waiting list as of this morning,” he says. “You set it outside, you can put a little treat. Squirrels come up, birds come up.” Read More

For Uplifting Stories Of Neighbors Helping Neighbors Visit Our Better Together Section

Coronavirus Surge

San Francisco Officials Report New Coronavirus Death, 85 New Confirmed Cases

SAN FRANCISCO — Health officials in San Francisco Monday reported a new coronavirus death over the last 24 hours and 85 new confirmed cases among the city’s residents. Officials did not release the latest victim’s age, gender, how they may have contracted the disease or where their deaths occurred. The latest fatality raised the number of San Francisco residents who have lost their lives during the current outbreak to 15 and the total number of confirmed cases rose to 957 since the virus was first reported locally. Read More

Santa Clara Officials Report 6 New Coronavirus Deaths; 45 New Confirmed Cases

SAN JOSE — The coronavirus death toll continued to mount Monday in Santa Clara County where health officials announced six more residents had died of the disease and there were 45 new confirmed cases. As of Monday afternoon, 60 Santa Clara County residents had lost their lives to the disease. The total number of confirmed cases in the county from the outbreak was now 1,666. Read More

6 Santa Rita Jail Inmates Completely Recover From COVID-19

DUBLIN — The number of inmates at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin who have the coronavirus has decreased by six because six who tested positive have completely recovered, Alameda County sheriff’s officials said on Monday. A total of 73 inmates have been tested so far, with 42 testing negative, 15 testing positive and 16 results still pending, according to the sheriff’s office. In addition, two staff members or contractors at the county jail have tested positive for COVID-19 but that’s the same number that the sheriff’s office reported last Thursday. Read More

Coronavirus Update: Alameda County Court Orders 56 People Released From Santa Rita Jail

DUBLIN — The presiding judge of the Alameda County Superior Court ordered the release of 56 additional people from Santa Rita Jail on Monday to slow the spread of coronavirus within the facility. Judge Tara M. Desautels issued three general orders, one of which released 15 people who had 90 days or fewer left to serve on their felony sentences. Read More

Lawsuit Threatened Against Hayward Nursing Home Where Family Member Died Of COVID-19

HAYWARD — The first family to threaten legal action against Gateway Care and Rehabilitation Center in Hayward filed a complaint against the facility Monday and are demanding answers regarding the death of a loved one. So far in the deadly coronavirus outbreak at the Hayward nursing home, 41 residents and 25 staff members had tested positive for COVID-19. Of those cases, nine residents have died from the virus. Read More

Alameda, Contra Costa Counties Issue Strict Nursing Home Guidelines To Stop Infection Spread

OAKLAND — Following increasing reports of coronavirus infections at nursing homes in California and the Bay Area, Alameda and Contra Costa counties have issued an order for all skilled nursing facilities to follow new guidance to stop the spread of the infection. Alameda County Health Officer Dr. Erica Pan and Contra Costa County Health Officer Dr. Chris Farnitarno issued an order for all licensed facilities, contractors and essential visitors entering those sites to comply with, beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday. Read More

Hayward COVID-19 Testing Site Moving To CSU East Bay

HAYWARD — The city of Hayward announced Monday that it will move its novel coronavirus testing site from Hayward Fire Station No. 7 to the California State University East Bay campus. The testing center will open at the new site Tuesday at 9 a.m., according to city and university officials. The new site will allow for more vehicle and foot traffic and make it easier for disabled people to access the testing center. Read More

California Union Claiming To Have Found 39 Million N95 Masks Duped In Elaborate PPE Scam

SACRAMENTO — A powerful California union that claimed to have found 39 million masks for health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus battle was duped in a elaborate scam discovered by FBI investigators, according to the U.S. attorney’s office. The Los Angeles Times reported the scam was discovered when federal agents were looking into intercepting the masks for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which has seized a number of orders by clinics and hospitals under the Defense Production Act. Read More

UC Berkeley Group Builds Interactive COVID-19 Mapping Tool For Vulnerable Populations

BERKELEY — A new online mapping tool is helping researchers more accurately locate California communities most at risk from the novel coronavirus. The interactive tool features more than a dozen distinct data points — including COVID-19 infection and mortality rates — and overlays that information on a state map highlighting pollution levels by county or neighborhood. Read More

Coronavirus Returning To New Normal

Gov. Newsom: Western States Share Vision For Reopening After COVID-19; Details Promised Tuesday

SACRAMENTO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday said that the state is working with officials in Oregon and Washington to map out the steps that will be taken when the West Coast eases COVID-19 restrictions and moves towards reopening for business, with more details set to be released Tuesday. Gov. Newsom on Monday said that he issued a joint statement with Oregon Governor Kate Brown and Washington Governor Jay Inslee that announced an agreement on a shared vision for reopening their economies and controlling COVID-19 into the future. Read More

Economist, Health Expert Detail Bay Area’s Return To Normal After Pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO — The reopening of cities and the return to normal life cannot be rushed and won’t happen until a vaccine is available, and that’s still at least 12 to 18 months away, experts say. When society reopens, it will be slow and happen in stages. A public health expert from UCSF and the former director of the California Employment Development Department outlined some of the potential stages for the transition back to normal in the Bay Area. Read More

Coronavirus Shelter In Place

Bay Area Law Enforcement Cracking Down On Public Gathering Scofflaws

SAN FRANCISCO — Law enforcement agencies in the Bay Area’s three largest cities have strongly favored education over criminal enforcement of the emergency shelter-in-place order issued nearly a month ago. The San Francisco Police Department recently led one of the most aggressive and visible crackdowns on an out-of-compliance business over the weekend, raiding an illegal, underground nightclub frequented by hundreds of people in the city’s Bayview neighborhood. Read More

CDC Report: San Francisco Among Four Key Cities Listening To Stay At Home Orders

SAN FRANCISCO — People in four key cities, including San Francisco, are listening to orders to stay home, according to a report issued Monday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “When you put in these social distancing measures, they do seem to work,” said study coauthor Kathleen Ethier, leader of the CDC’s community mitigation task force for the Covid-19 response. Read More

Sonoma Co. Makes Masks, Face Coverings Mandatory At Stores, Indoor Facilities During COVID-19 Pandemic

PETALUMA — Sonoma County on Monday became the first Bay Area county to require people to wear masks and facial coverings when going out in public. County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase says the county’s expecting a surge in cases and wants to fight back by tightening protective measures. This latest health order will go into effect starting on Friday. Read More



San Francisco Highlights Support Of People In Need Of Groceries During Pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO — The city of San Francisco is working to support people who are in quarantine due to the novel coronavirus but can’t access groceries through a variety of programs, Mayor London Breed announced Monday. To help those recovering in their homes from COVID-19 and can’t rely on friends or family for food, the city has established a call center at the Emergency Operation Center. With a referral from a health provider, callers can get an assessment of their household’s food needs by a social worker and then get connected with grocery deliveries, as well as prepared meals for people who don’t have access to a kitchen. Read More

San Francisco Mayor Breed Says Mass Gatherings On 4/20 Won’t Be Tolerated

SAN FRANCISCO — Mayor London Breed warned potential revelers not to come to San Francisco for 4/20, saying any mass gatherings to celebrate the day popular with cannabis users will not be tolerated amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “Do not come to San Francisco. We will not allow this unsanctioned event to occur this year, especially in the height of a pandemic,” Breed said at Monday’s news conference about the outbreak. Read More

San Francisco Police Shutdown Underground Nightclub Blatantly Violating Shelter In Place Order

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco police have shutdown an illegal nightclub hidden inside a Bayview District warehouse after surveillance video revealed large crowds entering the building in blatant violation of the city’s coronavirus shelter in place order. San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera and Police Chief William Scott announced the weekend shutdown. Herrera secured a civil inspection and abatement warrant from a judge on Friday. It was the first such warrant issued in San Francisco to enforce the public health order. Read More

Coronavirus Update: Virus Travel Restrictions Turn San Francisco International Into Holiday Ghost Town

SAN FRANCISCO — Normally on a holiday weekend, San Francisco International would be overflowing with passengers, there would be lengthy delays at security checkpoints and there would be a bee hive of worker activity on the tarmac and loading gates. But this was not a normal Easter weekend. The coronavirus outbreak has brought the San Francisco Bay Area to a near standstill. On Sunday, there was no waiting at the few check-in airline desks open. There were no lines at TSA. The food courts were shuttered. The clanking of a luggage’s wheels echoed off the walls. Read More

Other Top San Francisco Bay Area Coronavirus News Headlines

Local Sourcing Dodges COVID-19 Challenges To Meat Supply Chain

MARIN COUNTY — With a major meat processing plant in the Midwest closing down over the weekend due to a coronavirus infections among its workers, concerns have been raised about the national food supply chain. On Sunday, a huge meat packing operation in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, belonging to Smithfield Foods had to shut its doors after more than 200 workers tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement, the company’s President had a dire warning that the closure of his plant and others “…is pushing our country perilously close to the edge in terms of our meat supply. It is impossible to keep our grocery stores stocked if our plants are not running.” Read More



Coronavirus Update: Santa Rosa CityBus Service Reductions Take Effect

SANTA ROSA– CityBus service in Santa Rosa is being reduced to essential travel only with riders being required to call ahead during certain hours starting Monday in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. CityBus will operate on a Sunday schedule seven days a week. Regular Sunday bus routes operate from approximately 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Read More

California Insurance Commissioner Orders Premium Returns During Coronavirus Pandemic

SACRAMENTO — Insurance companies will need to return premiums to customers and business affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic by order of California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara, his office announced early Monday. The commissioner’s office said the shelter-in-place order across the state has reduced the overall risk of loss. Read More

Vallejo Police Seek Robbery Suspect Who Coughed On Employees To Escape Authorities

VALLEJO — Vallejo police are looking for a suspect in a retail store robbery who escaped after coughing in the faces of loss prevention employees, police said Monday. The robbery occurred the night of March 27 at a retail store in the 900 block of Admiral Callaghan Lane. Store employees reported that a female suspect entered the store and began concealing store merchandise on her person. Police said the suspect walked past the store registers with no intention of paying for the items and then exited the store. Read More

Concord Mulls Pay Cuts For Council, Top City Officials Over Coronavirus Pandemic

CONCORD — The Concord City Council on Tuesday will consider slashing its own members’ pay by 10 percent, in recognition of an already challenging city financial outlook made worse by the effects of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic on area businesses and households. Also to be considered Tuesday night will be 5 percent salary cuts, plus deferred cost-of-living raises and 401(K) plan contributions, for top city executives, including City Manager Valerie Barone, City Attorney Susanne Brown and police Chief Mark Bustillos, as well as other executive management employees, non-sworn managers and confidential employees. Read More