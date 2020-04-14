SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Federal transportation officials announced Tuesday they were sending more than $380 million in COVID-19 relief money to 13 large and small airports located throughout the San Francisco Bay Area.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao said those funds were part of the FAA’s $1.08 billion relief package to 188 airports in California to help respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Here’s a breakdown as to what the local airports received: