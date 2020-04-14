SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco Pride officials announced Tuesday they were cancelling the 2020 Pride Parade and the weekend Pride 50 celebration over concerns raised by the continuing coronavirus outbreak in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The parade and weekend celebration of diversity and the LGBTQ community, originally scheduled to take place June 27-28, annually brings massive crowds to San Francisco, presenting a difficult challenge to organizers in these times of social distancing.

“This was not a decision we arrived at lightly,” Executive Director Fred Lopez said in a press release. “Far from it: Our staff has been in frequent talks with our Board, our production team, our partners at many departments of City Hall, officials at other Pride organizations worldwide — and most of all, our LGBTQ communities. We have heard from people who urged us to cancel, and from those who implored us not to.”

I was looking forward to helping anchor Live @KPIXtv coverage of the S.F. Pride Parade, as I have in the past. This would have been the 50th anniversary. It was canceled today, of course.https://t.co/zag6bD2BhH…/29…/breaking:_sf_pride_cancels_parade pic.twitter.com/e0kkD3SQ0i — Hank Plante (@HankPlante) April 14, 2020

Lopez said his team had hoped that the public health emergency would end in time for the celebration to be held later this year.

“Since the coronavirus first emerged, we have held out hope that the situation would shift and we would be able to gather later this year,” Lopez said. “Well before the first shelter-in-place order, our team began to balance our excitement for Pride 50 and evaluate possible alternatives. With heavy hearts, we have decided not to go forward with the Parade and Celebration in 2020.”

Board President Carolyn Wysinger added that the main focus of the organizing team was protecting the health of the community.

“We know what Pride symbolizes for San Francisco — and to LGBTQ+ people around the world,” Wysinger said. “We know our decision means disappointment, canceled plans, and one less thing for us all to look forward to. We also know that protecting the safety of all our communities is the most important. We look forward to gathering with all of you, our friends and our families and our allies. In the meantime, SF Pride will offer new and creative ways to commemorate LGBTQ+ Pride.”

As 2020 is a historic 50th anniversary, upward of a million people were expected to attend, to witness more than 275 contingents march down Market Street toward Civic Center, where more than 20 community-programmed stages and gathering spaces highlight the diversity of all LGBTQ experiences.

“Pride is one of my favorite times of the year in San Francisco, and no one wants to celebrate with the entire community more than I do,” Mayor London N. Breed said. “However, we are in an unprecedented public-health emergency with an uncertain future, and we must do everything we can to protect our entire community and put public health first.”

Other local leaders also lauded the Pride organizers in their decision.

“First and foremost, I want to thank SF Pride for making the right — albeit very tough — decision to cancel in-person pride events this year,” said Senator Scott Wiener. “I have no doubt that SF Pride will put together a terrific slate of virtual events for this year’s celebration. Pride is my favorite part of every year, and though it’s disappointing that we can’t be together in person, we will find creative ways to uplift and celebrate the LGBTQ community.”

SF Pride does plan to join a constellation of Pride organizations worldwide in a “Virtual Global Pride” on Saturday, June 27. Additional collaborations, primarily in digital formats, will also be announced.