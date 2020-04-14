



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — With the avalanche of daily coronavirus news, we also know there are other stories that impact your city, county and neighbors. Here’s are five top local stories not related to the outbreak published by KPIX.com over the last 24 hours.

Coast Guard Crew From Alameda Seizes 1,700 Pounds Of Cocaine From Fishing Boat Off Costa Rica

ALAMEDA — The U.S. Coast Guard said Monday it has seized about 1,700 pounds of cocaine with an estimated value of more than $29 million was seized in international waters off the coast of Costa Rica. Rear Adm. Peter Gautier, commander of the 11th Coast Guard District based in Alameda, said the Coast Guard worked with Costa Rican authorities to stop a fishing boat suspected of smuggling narcotics last Thursday. The boat was spotted by a Coast Guard cutter’s Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron (HITRON) crew while on patrol, said Gautier. Read More

CHP Searching For Freeway Overpass Brick Thrower In Deadly Concord Accident

CONCORD — The California Highway Patrol sought the public’s help Monday for leads in the death of a 63-year-old grandmother who was killed when a brick, intentionally tossed from a freeway overpass, crashed through the window of her grandson’s car as it traveled on Highway 242. The incident took place at around 9:30 p.m. Friday on the interchange between Highway 4 and Highway 242. If you were on the freeway at that time and saw anything, the CHP asks that you call them at (925) 646-4980. Read More

Attempted Murder, Carjacking Suspect Killed In South San Francisco Police Shooting Identified

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO –– The San Mateo County coroner’s office has confirmed the identity of an Antioch man who was fatally shot in South San Francisco early Sunday after allegedly attempting to steal vehicles from two people and trying to flee in a patrol car. Justin Silvernale, 35, died after South San Francisco police officers responded to reports around 5:35 a.m. Sunday of two men fighting at the Chevron gas station on Hickey Boulevard. Read More

San Francisco Man Found Naked, Covered In Blood At Burning Home With Dead Family Member Inside

SAN FRANCISCO — A 29-year-old man was arrested after authorities responded to his burning Mission District residence Sunday morning and found him naked and covered in blood on a patio with a female family member dead inside, San Francisco police said Monday. Daniel Antonio Gudino is in custody after officers responded at about 9:20 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 1300 block of Natoma Street regarding someone possibly suffering a mental health crisis, according to police. Officers learned firefighters were already on scene extinguishing the fire and found a body in a bedroom. Officers found Gudino on the patio and were able to take him into custody, police said. Read More

Walnut Creek Congressman DeSaulnier Out Of Intensive Care</b.

WASHINGTON — Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, D-Walnut Creek, who has been sick with pneumonia and in an intensive care unit since last month, was moved out of intensive care Monday, his office and sons announced. The statement was posted on the congressman’s Twitter account Monday evening. “Our Dad is a fighter, he has made good progress,” the congressman’s sons Tristan and Tucker said in a statement. They said their father will continue to get care in the hospital to help him recover from pneumonia. But “his path ahead is especially complicated given the daily dangers from the coronavirus,” his sons said. Read More