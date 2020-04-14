SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – San Jose police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who robbed a bank last month.

The robbery occurred at about 1:15 p.m. on March 17th at the U.S. Bank at 1099 Lincoln Ave. in the city’s Willow Glen neighborhood.

A man entered the bank, passed a demand note to a teller, then left with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.

He was last seen leaving in a 2010 to 2013 gray Kia Soul with noticeable damage to its left front fender and left rear passenger door. The license plate possibly begins with “7W” or “7M” and possibly ends with “573” or “577,” police said.

Police described the suspect as a white man in his 20s who is between 5 feet 9 inches and 5 feet 11 inches tall with a thin build, reddish-brown hair, and wore a black Adidas hooded sweatshirt, a black hat with “SECURITY” written on it, aviator sunglasses, dark jeans and dark shoes.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call Detective Todd Wellman at (408) 277-4166 or a Crime Stoppers tip line at (408) 947-7867.

