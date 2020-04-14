SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) – The Santa Cruz County Public Health Division on Tuesday announced the county’s second death due to the novel coronavirus.

The resident, whose name was not released, was a man in his late 60s with an additional health condition. He was admitted to a local hospital on April 9 with a fever, cough and signs of fatigue.

Public health officials determined that his case of the virus was community-acquired. He died early Tuesday morning, according to the Public Health Division.

“This man was a father and grandfather and I want to express my deepest sympathies to his family,” county health officer Dr. Gail Newel said.

“This second death shows how serious the virus is and how necessary it is for our community to continue to shelter in place.”

Santa Cruz County now has 91 confirmed cases of the virus. Local information on the coronavirus and the county’s efforts to maintain public health can be found at santacruzhealth.org/coronavirus.

Residents can also contact the county’s coronavirus hotline at (831) 454-4242 seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

