SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) – San Rafael police on Wednesday said the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has prompted the cancellation of this summer’s Camp Chance in West Marin County where kids and cops build positive relationships.

The cancellation of the five-day camp was made out of an abundance of caution and with the highest concern for the health and well-being of campers, police officers, counselors and professional staff, San Rafael police Sgt. Raul Aguilar said in a news release.

More than 1,100 middle school youth ages 11-13 have participated in the program since 1999. Sixty-five kids attended Camp Chance last year.

The camp at Walker Creek Ranch offers structured camping and counseling with a mix of challenging physical, mental and emotional activities. It is managed by the Community Engagement Unit in the San Rafael Police Department, which works with first-time juvenile offenders and at-risk youth.

Camp Chance includes workshops on anger management, bullying and other relevant topics. The informal and personal contact with police helps kids feel connected with the community and leads to good relationships with law enforcement, police said.

The camp also provides in-school counseling and therapy services to families who live or work in San Rafael, according to the camp’s website.

The camp is funded by donations from private citizens, local businesses and foundations.

