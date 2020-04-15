SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A convicted murderer from Sonoma County was denied parole Monday after being deemed an unreasonable risk to the public.

The California Board of Prison Terms denied parole to former Geyserville resident Fidencio Chavez, 57, convicted in 1992 of first degree murder for the killing of victim Frank Tassara.

On August 24, 1991 following a verbal dispute, Chavez stabbed Tassara twenty-eight times about his neck, abdomen, and upper body. The crime was discovered after Tassara’s body was found in a shallow grave in Geyserville, behind Chavez’s father’s residence.

Tassara was 62 at the time of his murder, and drove an ice cream truck. He and Chavez, who was 29 years old at the time, were acquaintances.

Chavez was sentenced to 26-years-to-life following a jury conviction.

“This was an extremely violent offense,” said District Attorney Jill Ravitch in a statement. “After speaking with the victim’s family, and reviewing this inmate’s in-custody behavior and parole plans, we absolutely believe the defendant remains a threat and should not be released into the community.”

Monday’s parole hearing was conducted via Skype due to the COVID-19 pandemic . After taking testimony from Chavez, reviewing prison files, hearing from the victim’s family, and arguments from both Chavez’s attorney and the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office, the California Board of Prison Terms issued a three-year denial of parole.

Deputy District Attorney Javier Vaca appeared on behalf of the prosecution at the hearing in opposition to Chavez’s release on parole, who has been denied parole twice before.