



SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Athletes and celebrities have quickly mobilized to help raise money for those impacted the most by the coronavirus pandemic.

Add 49ers legendary quarterback Joe Montana to the list of big names trying to help.

Montana is apart of the newly created All In Challenge where VIPs auction off possessions or experiences to help raise funds for the food shortage crisis many Americans are now facing.

The challenge is the brainchild of Michael Rubin who is the founder of Fanatics, a company that specializes in sports apparel. He hopes to raise tens of millions of dollars.

Montana is set to unveil a dinner for six at his estate Villa Montana in Napa Valley on www.allinchallenge.com where anyone can place a bid. His Hall of Fame teammate Ronnie Lott will co-host the event.

Montana promises to deliver on everything that is special about the Napa Valley: food, wine and beautiful scenery.

“There’s a special bluff that we have where we’ll take 4x4s out to and serve cocktails and hors d’oeuvres,” he said.

Montana described a lavish event with the hope of fetching a lofty bid. The website is already showing some impressive figures.

There’s a bid for $120,000 to watch Tom Brady play in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers home opener, plus dinner with the 6-time Super Bowl champion.

Golden State Warriors’ co-owner Peter Guber is offering his 2015 NBA championship ring — it’s currently fetching $50,000.

On Wednesday evening, the All In Challenge has raised over $5 million.

“We’re trying to come together to raise some more to put to work right away,” Montana said. “A lot of people on the frontlines have been battling for all of us.”