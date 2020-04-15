SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Santa Clara County health officials Wednesday released details on how deadly the current coronavirus outbreak has been among staff and residents of long-term care facilities.

According to the county’s dashboard, there were 45 new cases and two deaths at the county’s 16 skilled nursing facilities from the numbers that they posted on Tuesday.

Among residents and staff members at those facilities, there have been 275 confirmed coronavirus cases since the outbreak began in January with 35 individuals currently requiring hospitalization. There have been 13 deaths.

At the county’s lone independent living facility, there has been 14 confirmed cases with one current hospitalization and two deaths.

Meanwhile, at Santa Clara’s six assisted living centers, there have been 10 confirmed cases and three hospitalizations. A lone board and care facility has had one confirmed case and one hospitalization.

Santa Clara has been the hardest hit of all of the 10 counties in the San Francisco Bay Area. There have been 1,793 confirmed cases in all age groups with 65 deaths.

The deaths have overwhelmingly been among county residents who are 51 years old to 90-plus years old with other medical conditions. Males have accounted for 68 percent of the fatalities.

Among ethnic groups, Hispanics/Latinos have accounted for 35 percent of the deaths, whites 31 percent, Asians 23 percent and African Americans six percent.