



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The tsunami of news about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter-in-place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know — KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News/CBSN Bay Area — will be publishing a news roundup each morning of the top coronavirus-related stories from the last 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Good News — Neighbors Helping Neighbors

Marin High School Senior Delivers Restaurant Meals To Essential Workers For Free

MILL VALLEY — Tamalpais High School senior Kylie Frame wanted to help the essential workers — and when Kylie Frame wants to do something, apparently, it gets done! Her idea is to buy food from local restaurants and deliver it free to folks often overlooked as high risk, such as trash collectors. Recently she and some friends made a 4 a.m. run delivering meals, all funded by donations. Read More

Volunteer Group Makes Reusable Cloth Masks For Essential Farm Workers

SAN FRANCISCO — There’s been a lot of attention about first responders and the medical community running short of PPE. But, what about those who put food on our table? Farm workers are considered essential workers. It is vital to keep them healthy. Wearing a mask on a farm used to be normal, said volunteer Joaquin Jiminez. “They provided mask in the past, you know, for the dust on the farms, you know for some of the allergies of some of the workers but in this case, it’s a wholly different thing. It’s a virus that’s affecting our community.” Read More

Audible Offers Free Audiobooks For Kids Stuck At Home During Coronavirus Crisis

SAN FRANCISCO — If your kids are stuck at home and burned out on movies and video games, here’s another option if they’ve still got a case of cabin fever. As most schools remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Audible, the audiobook service owned by Amazon, is offering free streams on selected children’s stories. “For as long as schools are closed, we’re open,” Audible said on its website. “Kids everywhere can instantly stream an incredible collection of stories.” Read More

Coronavirus Re-Opening State

Newsom: Re-Opening California ‘The Most Challenging And Difficult Phase Of All’ In Battle With Coronavirus

SACRAMENTO — Nearly a month after San Francisco Bay Area residents were ordered to shelter-in-place in an effort to stem the spread of the deadly coronavirus, Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday delivered a glimmer of hope but no solid timeline on when the current lockdown may be coming to an end. For days, there has been a flattening of the surge in new coronavirus cases accredited to the unprecedented shelter-in-place order that has been extended to early May. However, if Californians were expecting a timeline as to when they can return to parks, schools and business, they came away disappointed. Read More

Coronavirus Update: Newsom Says Mass Gatherings ‘Not In The Cards’ This Summer

SACRAMENTO — As California approaches nearly one month sheltering in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, mass gatherings won’t likely be allowed to take place in California during the summer, Gov. Gavin Newsom said. Large gatherings, such as sporting events or festivals, in June, July or August are “unlikely,” Newsom said Tuesday, at a news conference where he outlined the conditions that need to be met before the state loosens restrictions on gatherings and eases social distancing. Read More

Newsom, Health Experts Say COVID-19 Testing Must Ramp Up Before Reopening State

SAN FRANCISCO — When it comes to beating the coronavirus pandemic and reopening the state, a lot more testing for the virus has to be conducted, medical experts and California governor Gavin Newsom say. “We are not out of the woods yet, we are not spiking the ball,” said Governor Newsom on Tuesday as he outlined the state’s path toward a possible reopening. The state of California has only tested roughly 0.5% of its, and population to get people back to work that needs to change. Read More

Bay Area Business Owners Uncertain How Newsom’s Plan To Reopen State Will Pan Out

SAN FRANCISCO — Bay Area business owners have already made big changes due to the coronavirus pandemic and are willing to make more, but they’re not sure how feasible Gov. Newsom’s plan to reopen the state is. On San Francisco’s typically bustling Chestnut Street, stillness reigns–with the exception of physically distanced lines outside restaurants for take out. Read More

Prepare For Masks And Gloves While Dining Out As Restaurants Adapt To Life After COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO — Even before the coronavirus outbreak, many Bay Area restaurants were struggling to keep their doors open. They faced rising rents, labor costs and fees that made it tough to do business. The ones that survive this pandemic know that when they reopen, they will have to adapt. Read More

Santa Clara County Health Officer Says Coronavirus Preventive Measures Working; Easing Not Imminent

SAN JOSE — Santa Clara County’s public health officer on Tuesday gave a preview into what it would take to begin any easing of restrictions and guidelines to stop the spread of coronavirus, while cautioning the public needs to keep sheltering so as not to allow the cases to once again spread unchecked. Dr. Sara Cody said at a press conference Tuesday data from the county and the region show that there is “reason for cautious optimism” that the shelter-in-place order and other measures across six Bay Area counties are working as intended. Read More

Coronavirus Surge

Alameda County Officials Confirm 3 New Deaths At East Bay Nursing Homes

OAKLAND — Alameda County officials on Tuesday confirmed three new deaths related to coronavirus outbreaks at two East Bay nursing homes in Hayward and Castro Valley. The Public Information Manager with the Alameda County Public Health Department on Tuesday announced that there were two additional deaths at the Gateway Care and Rehabilitation Center in Hayward and one death at East Bay Post Acute in Castro Valley. Read More

UCSF Doctors Believe 49ers Super Bowl Loss May Have Helped Stem Early Coronavirus Spread

SAN FRANCISCO — After three months of battling the Bay Area’s coronavirus outbreak, doctors at the University of California, San Francisco have a unique take on the role the San Francisco 49ers loss in the Super Bowl may have played in slowing the early spread of the virus. Speaking with The Wall Street Journal, Dr. Bob Wachter, the chair of UCSF’s department of medicine, and Dr. Niraj Sehgal, who leads UCSF’s COVID-19 command center, said the loss prevented thousands from flocking into the streets in post-game celebrations and hundreds of thousands from gathering on the streets for a victory parade. Read More

Santa Cruz County Reports 2nd Coronavirus Death, 91 Confirmed Cases

SANTA CRUZ — The Santa Cruz County Public Health Division on Tuesday announced the county’s second death due to the novel coronavirus.

The resident, whose name was not released, was a man in his late 60s with an additional health condition. He was admitted to a local hospital on April 9 with a fever, cough and signs of fatigue. Public health officials determined that his case of the virus was community-acquired. He died early Tuesday morning, according to the Public Health Division. Read More

Massive Surge In Covered California Sign-Ups During COVID-19 Emergency

SACRAMENTO — Over the past three weeks, as the impacts of the novel coronavirus pandemic have led to more than 22,000 infections in California and many people losing their jobs, the state is reporting huge numbers of people signing up for health insurance. Since March 20, more than 58,000 Californians have signed up for insurance through the Covered California health insurance exchange, according to state officials. That’s three times more than the number of people who signed up during the same period last year. Read More

Coronavirus Cancellations And Postponements

Organizers Cancel San Francisco’s Pride Parade In Wake Of COVID-19 Outbreak

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco Pride officials announced Tuesday they were cancelling the 2020 Pride Parade and the weekend Pride 50 celebration over concerns raised by the continuing coronavirus outbreak in the San Francisco Bay Area. The parade and weekend celebration of diversity and the LGBTQ community, originally scheduled to take place June 27-28, annually brings massive crowds to San Francisco, presenting a difficult challenge to organizers in these times of social distancing. Read More

San Francisco Opera Cancels 2020 Summer Season Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Opera has cancelled its 2020 Summer Season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the shelter in place order, performances from June 7 through July 3 at the War Memorial Opera House, are canceled, according to a statement released on Tuesday. Read More

Coronavirus Update: Oakland Panthers, 2020 Indoor Football League Season Canceled

OAKLAND — The Indoor Football League announced Monday that the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted the cancellation of its 2020 season, which was slated to be the first with a team from Oakland. The Oakland Panthers, co-founded by Oakland native and former Cal and NFL star running back Marshawn Lynch and entertainment entrepreneur Roy Choi, had planned to start the season on March 14, but the coronavirus crisis led to the suspension and eventual cancellation of games. Read More

PGA Championship Planning For Harding Park In August, Playing Without Fans An Option

SAN FRANCISCO — The PGA Championship plans to be at Harding Park in San Francisco the first full week in August as the first major on the reconfigured golf calendar. Still to be determined is whether Harding Park needs to bother building bleachers. “We believe that holding it without fans is a possibility, something we should try to do if we have to,” said Seth Waugh, the CEO of the PGA of America. Read More

Coronavirus Shelter In Place

San Francisco To Secure Over 8,000 Hotel Rooms For Homeless, Affected Groups

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved an emergency ordinance requiring the city to secure at least 8,250 hotel rooms for three affected groups amid the stay-at-home order, with 7,000 reserved for the city’s homeless. In addition to the 7,000 rooms for shielding the city’s homeless residents from the coronavirus, the city would provide 500 rooms for discharged hospital patients and 750 for frontline workers. Also, the rooms must be acquired by April 26, according to the ordinance. Read More

Feds Award San Francisco International $254.7 Million In COVID-19 Relief Funds

SAN FRANCISCO — Federal transportation officials announced Tuesday they were sending more than $380 million in COVID-19 relief money to 13 large and small airports located throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao said those funds were part of the FAA’s $1.08 billion relief package to 188 airports in California to help respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency. Read More

How Can Restaurants Recover From Coronavirus Shutdown?

SAN FRANCISCO — Dining out has been one of the many social and economic casualties of the coronavirus contagion known as COVID-19. City and state governments all over the country have closed restaurant dining rooms, which were never really set up with social distancing in mind anyway. Only delivery and takeout orders are allowed for the foreseeable future. The restaurant industry is suffering, like most of the economy. But there will come a day when people will eat out again. And while the landscape will be drastically different, the experience may be strikingly familiar. Once the health crisis subsides, what will it take for restaurants to open their doors? Read More

San Francisco Expands Paid Leave For Frontline Healthcare Workers

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously passed emergency legislation to immediately provide two more weeks of paid leave for the city’s healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. The emergency ordinance was introduced by Supervisor Gordon Mar and co-sponsored by Matt Haney, Hillary Ronen, Rafael Mandelman, Shamann Walton, Ahsha Safai, and Dean Preston. Doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers will be able to immediately access two additional weeks of fully paid leave if they are affected in any way by COVID-19. Read More

CA DMV Extends Expiring Driver Licenses Due To COVID-19 Shelter In Place

SAN FRANCISCO — There is some relief for drivers with licenses that expire during California’s shelter in place who haven’t been able to renew. The California Department of Motor Vehicles is extending all expiring licenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read More

San Francisco Supervisors Push To Make COVID-19 Eviction Moratorium Permanent

SAN FRANCISCO — A San Francisco supervisor on Tuesday announced he is co-sponsoring new legislation that would permanently make it illegal to evict tenants unable to pay their rent due to the coronavirus crisis, according to posts on social media. District 6 Supervisor Matt Haney tweeted late Tuesday morning that he and SF District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston would be co-sponsoring the new legislation to make San Francisco’s eviction moratorium permanent. Read More

Benicia Wants Couple To Stop Picking Up Trash Along Highway During COVID-19 Shelter-In-Place

BENICIA — The city of Benicia says a couple picking up trash along the roadways is setting a bad example and has asked them to stop. It is perfectly legal for Sindy Harris and her husband Steve Morgan to take a walk along Bayshore Road in Benicia. But the minute they reach out to pick up trash they are breaking the law. “And we are staying 6 feet away from everybody! We are utterly alone!” Harris said. Read More

Quarantine Is The Time To Handle Financial Planning You’ve Been Putting Off, Expert Says

SAN FRANCISCO — With many of us spending so much extra time at home, financial experts say it’s the perfect time to handle financial planning tasks we may have been putting off. Some of us often put off the thought of our future finances–making a will, helping an aging parent or navigating a job loss–and chalk it up to a busy daily life. But on week five of this shelter-in-place, financial advisers say we should put that thought into action. Read More

Other Top Bay Area Coronavirus Headlines

Pelosi Calls Out President Trump, Demands Truth In Scathing Open Letter

WASHINGTON — Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday issued a scathing, bullet-point criticism of President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis, saying Americans “must insist on the truth” in an open letter to her Democratic colleagues. Read More

Conta Costa Supervisors Vote To Ask Newsom To Declare November Election Mail-In Ballot Only

WALNUT CREEK — Saying preparations need to start as soon as possible and that the novel coronavirus will likely be a public health threat for many months to come, the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 on Tuesday to ask Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare the November general election as mail-ballot-only. If that occurs, it would mean traditional polling places would be eliminated in November in the name of safety from the coronavirus. Read More

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Bay Area Rep. Ro Khanna Propose ‘Essential Workers Bill Of Rights’

WASHINGTON — Bay Area-based U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Santa Clara, teamed up with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, on Monday to propose a federal “Essential Workers Bill of Rights,” demanding that frontline health care workers, federal and state workers, grocers, pharmacists and janitors be covered in the next COVID-19 coronavirus federal stimulus package. The proposed Essential Workers Bill of Rights asks for 10 specific things directly related to the health and wellness, physically and financially, of workers deemed essential during the pandemic. Read More