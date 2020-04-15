OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District announced a revision to passenger guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic which would limit the number of riders to allow for adequate social distancing.
In addition, AC Transit says once a bus reaches the new passenger thresholds, buses would bypass stops until other passengers get off.
Like other Bay Area transit agencies, AC Transit has established rear door boarding and is restricting a six-foot space around the bus driver compartment. To maintain social distancing among passengers, the agency is establishing the following passenger thresholds:
30-foot bus – 6 passengers
40-foot bus – 10 passengers
60-foot articulated bus – 16 passengers
44-foot double decker bus – 24 passengers
Once each type of bus reaches new passenger limit, the bus driver will convert the external route sign to “Drop-Off Only” and bypass some stops, stopping only when riders are ready to get off. AC Transit said the new system may result in delays and passengers are asked to plan accordingly.
AC Transit also strongly encourages riders to follow CDC guidelines to wear a cloth face mask while on board and are asked to avoid interactions with the bus operator.
Information on the latest COVID-19 service updates and trip planning can be found at actransit.org.
