PACIFICA (KPIX 5)– Despite the closure of designated parking lots at Pacifica beaches and the ongoing stay-at-home order, there were crowds of surfers and beach goers tempted out by the warm weather Wednesday.

An electronic sign is plainly visible along Highway 92 warning drivers to go back home if they are farther than five miles from their house.

The parking lots at Rockaway Beach in Pacifica and nearby Linda Mar are roped off. There are even signs outside the infamous Pacifica Taco Bell warning that no beach access is allowed with a 10-minute limit.

Despite the warnings and discouragement, Chopper 5 and KPIX ground cameras had no trouble finding people on Linda Mar Beach and in the water. The answer as to why lies in the parking lot of the neighborhood Grocery Outlet.

It is partially blocked off with orange cones and tattered yellow caution tape, but that was how people were making it onto the beach Wednesday amidst the shelter in place.

KPIX spoke to Pacifica Police Capt. Chris Clements via FaceTime to ask about enforcement. “A couple of weeks ago we closed our beach parking lots to discourage people from traveling and gathering in large groups at the beaches,” Capt. Clements said. Part of the issue with Linda Mar Beach lies in the fact that the Grocery Outlet parking lot is not city owned. “That parking lot is private property and we’ve been in contact with the business owners there,” said Clements. “They realize that the enforcement responsibility on private property lies with the property owners and we’ve given them some direction on what they would need to do to enforce parking on their lot.” Pacifica residents say they don’t want people violating the health officer orders to take away their access. “I feel like if you can walk to like the destination it’s okay, but if you’re parking in the parking lot…you’re supposed to stay in your neighborhood is the vibe that is out and is supposed to be followed. That’s why I think there’s a little too many people,” said area resident Hannah Sulak.

Caroline Rogan agreed.

“We live here, so I feel like I have right to stay in my neighborhood and go to the beach,” said Rogan.

Russ Renzas was taking his three sons Teddy, Benny and Simon to get into the water. He also was worried access might be taken away.

“I don’t care about going to the mall, but to take this away is inconceivable to me,” Renzas told KPIX 5.

Pacifica police said they have not issued any citations for violating the stay-at-home orders, but are looking at possible enforcement in the future.