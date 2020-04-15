



HAYWARD (CBS SF) — The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office is investigating a Hayward nursing home amid an outbreak of coronavirus at the facility that has now claimed the lives of at least 13 residents, two more than the previous day.

The outbreak at Gateway Care and Rehabilitation Center in Hayward was first reported last week when word that 59 people had become infected with COVID-19; 35 residents – six who died – and 24 staff members.

On Wednesday, Alameda County health officials Wednesday reported there are now a total of 41 residents and 26 staff members who have become infected at Gateway.

Alameda County Assistant District Attorney Teresa Drenick said Wednesday her office had launched an investigation of Gateway, where employees alleged they were told to return to work even after contracting the virus.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

On Tuesday, civil rights attorney John Burris called on the DA’s office to launch a probe of Gateway and the complaints from the families of patients and staffers about the facilities practices. Drenick said her office’s investigation predates the comments by Burris.

In additon the East Bay Post-Acute facility in Castro Valley reported its first death amid it own growing outbreak. One Wednesday, health officials said a total of 45 people have become infected; 22 residents and 23 staff members.

Alameda and Contra Costa county health officials on Monday announced tougher standards for residential care and other licensed health care facilities, such as ordering them to screen all staff and visitors for signs of illness and to make them wear masks.

ALSO READ: Questions, Fears Surround Bay Area Nursing Homes’ Acceptance Of COVID-19 Patients