MARIN COUNTY (CBS SF) – An “extremely impaired” driver was arrested Wednesday morning after he allegedly drove two vehicles into a house in unincorporated Marin County near San Rafael, the California Highway Patrol said.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office notified the CHP around 3 a.m. that they had detained an “out of control” driver who was trying to drive a vehicle unaware there were no keys in the ignition, CHP Officer Andrew Barclay said.

When the CHP responded to the 1200 block of Idylberry Road, they determined the driver drove his yellow Ford Mustang off the road and into a fence, Barclay said.

The driver then tried to back up to remove his Mustang but failed to realize he was still in drive and drove through the fence and into a residence, Barclay said.

The crash woke up the homeowner, who then approached the driver and realized he was in no state to drive. The homeowner took the keys from the Mustang and went back inside his home, Barclay said.

The impaired driver then noticed the homeowner’s nearby Toyota with the key inside, and he put the car in gear and hit the gas, Barclay said.

The driver, however, put the car in drive instead of reverse to escape the scene and drove through the house. The homeowner’s Toyota came to rest next to the crashed Mustang, Barclay said.

The homeowner came out of his house again to remove the keys from the Toyota, but the driver struck the homeowner repeatedly in the face, causing major injuries, Barclay said.

The CHP arrived and arrested the driver on suspicion of DUI involving drugs, battery, and theft of a vehicle. The homeowner was treated for his injuries at the scene and the driver was taken to a hospital, Barclay said.

The identity of the driver was not being released as of Wednesday afternoon, Barclay said.

