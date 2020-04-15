



OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Oakland city officials are asking the community to provide feedback on its plans for expanding the “Oakland Slow Streets” program it announced last week to make neighborhood streets safer to walk and bicycle during the COVID-19 shelter-in-place order.

The city plans to eventually close 74 miles of city streets, which represent nearly 10 percent of all streets, to through traffic while the shelter-in-place order remains in effect.

However, drivers in those areas will still be able to get to and from their homes and delivery vehicles will still be allowed.

The program is intended to promote physical distancing of at least 6 feet by creating new low-traffic, low-speed streets to allow residents to safely pass one another. Social gatherings on the streets are prohibited.

On Saturday, the city piloted “soft closures” on 4.5 miles of the planned street closure network, using signs, traffic cones and barriers on four street segments.

The city has identified 11 additional miles of possible slow streets from which it will select 4 or 5 miles for additional soft closures beginning this Friday.

People can provide feedback on the city’s plans on a form at https://forms.gle/tF2NiWubc9HiwQEv9 or by calling 311 from phones in Oakland or (510) 615-5566 from phones outside of Oakland.

City officials said they urge all drivers to drive slowly and safely and remind them to expect to see people walking and biking along all streets, not just those in the Slow Streets program.

