PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — A 19-year-old died early Wednesday morning when his vehicle crashed into a Pittsburg canal and was submerged underwater for at least 25 minutes, authorities said.

Contra Costa Fire Battalion Chief Jim Huntze said rescue teams were able to reach the 19-year-old and removed him from the wreckage, but that he was declared dead when he arrived at the hospital.

The crash was reported at 2:22 a.m. at 3702 Railroad Ave. Crews arrived on scene and began to rescue a man who was trapped in the vehicle that ended up in the Contra Costa Canal.

“Upon arrival, our crew found one car upside down in the canal with a person trapped in it,” Huntze said. “The car was totally submerged.”

Huntze said the teen was removed within 10 minutes of the emergency crews arrival and had likely been under water for about 25-30 minutes.

There was no information released about the cause of the crash. The coroner’s office will release the victim’s name after the next of kin notification and determine a cause of death.