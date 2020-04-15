SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Fire officials were investigating three fires that broke out late Tuesday night within 10 minutes or less of each other in a two-mile stretch of southeast San Francisco.

San Francisco Fire Department spokesman Lt. Jonathan Baxter said the first in the series of blazes was reported at 11:01 p.m. in the

600 block of Girard Street in the Portola neighborhood. Two people were injured and the blaze was contained by 11:21 p.m.

A short time later, an adult was rescued from a burning shed-style structure at Wallace Avenue and Ingalls Street in the Bayview neighborhood. The victim suffered injuries. The fire was reported at 11:11 p.m. and contained at 11:55 p.m.

Fire officials said all three burn victims were transported to hospitals for treatment. Their conditions were not known early Wednesday.

A third fire, which burned only brush, was the second reported of the trio at 11:05 p.m. in the 300 block of Bayshore Boulevard. The fire slowed traffic on northbound U.S. Highway 101 as it burned under the freeway. It was contained at 11:53 p.m. Nobody was injured.

The causes for all three fires were currently investigation.