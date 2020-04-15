SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — A woman previously reported missing was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a San Rafael police detective with a knife when he went to her home to make a welfare check Tuesday morning, police said.

The detective, who was not identified, went to the residence of Megan Kenyon, 54, in the 100 block of Merrydale Road in San Rafael around 11:40 a.m.

The detective knocked on Kenyon’s door several times and announced he was making a welfare check. There was no immediate answer but a few moments later Kenyon opened the door, police Sgt. Justin Graham said.

Kenyon began yelling and making slashing motions with what appeared to be a kitchen knife, and she moved within 2 feet of the detective. The detective managed to grab Kenyon’s arm and knock the knife out of her hand. Kenyon was subdued and the detective called for other police assistance, Graham said.

Kenyon was arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer with a deadly weapon and was booked into Marin County Jail. Neither Kenyon nor the detective were injured.

The knife that was found on the ground turned out to be a sharpened, 9-inch pie knife, Graham said.

A witness to the alleged assault said he was frightened by it, and was surprised the detective was able to wrestle the knife from Kenyon, Graham said.

Police did not identify the detective because the case is under investigation and pending an administrative review, Graham said.

