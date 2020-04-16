



OAKLAND (CBS SF) — After weeks of preparing on computer simulations, Port of Oakland officials were anxiously awaiting the arrival Thursday of a massive freighter, longer in length than the Saleforce Tower is in height, that will maneuver under the Golden Gate Bridge and Bay Bridge before docking at the International Container Terminal.

The MSC Anna spans 1,312 feet in length and can carry 19,200 20-foot cargo containers. In comparison, the Salesforce Tower — the tallest building in San Francisco — is 1,070-feet tall.

It’s bigger than the CMA Benjamin Franklin which inched under the Golden Gate Bridge and then the Bay Bridge with it came to Oakland in 2016. That ship can carry 18,000 20-foot containers.

As of 11 a.m., the freighter was off the San Mateo coast, cruising toward the Bay.

Port officials said the ship will tie up sometime Thursday afternoon and then spend 24 hours in port unloading the containers and then

taking on exports.

“We’ve spent years and millions of dollars keeping ahead of the pace of trade and the size of ships,” said Port of Oakland Executive Director Danny Wan in anticipation of the boat’s arrival.

In order to accommodate massive mega-ships like the MSC Anna, the port has spent the past 10 years dredging waterways and raising container cranes.

Ships of this size also require special handling by the local bar pilots who take command of vessels entering the San Francisco Bay in order to bring them safely back and forth to their berths.

“The San Francisco Bay is one of the most challenging pilotage grounds in the world and safely piloting these huge ships requires expertiseand significant training,” said Capt. Joseph Long, president of the San Francisco Bar Pilots Association.

Long said preparations for the MSC Anna’s arrival included computer simulations run at the California State University Maritime Academy

in Vallejo.

The ship’s arrival coincides with a substantial drop in international trade as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the worldwide efforts to slow its spread.

The World Trade Organization reported last week that it expects the decline to exceed the slump caused by the global financial crisis of 2008 and could fall by as much as 32 percent in 2020.

The Port of Oakland has reported that its loaded container volume declined 7.4 percent in March compared to the same period last year. Import volume dropped 10.3 percent compared to March 2019 and exports were down 5 percent, according to the port.

The return of empty containers to Asian markets decreased 23 percent and total volume — which combines all three measures — declined 11

percent, according to the port.