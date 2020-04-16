CONCORD (CBS SF) — A minor traffic collision led to a road rage incident in Concord where one driver opened fire on the second driver, police said.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of Monument Blvd. and Oak Grove Road, according to Concord police.

Officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired and found the suspect along the 2200 block of Monument Blvd. The unidentified suspect complied with officers demands and was arrested without incident, police said.

The suspect had attempted to discard the handgun before officers arrived, but officers found it near the scene, police said.

Investigators discovered that the suspect and victim had pulled to the side of the road after the collision. When the victim attempted to confront the suspect, he allegedly brandished a handgun and fired multiple shots at the victim, who attempted to leave the area.

The suspect then fired several more shots as the victim drove away, according to police. No one was injured in the shooting.

Concord police said the suspect had a gun magazine with ammunition in his pocket in addition to the loaded handgun he tried to discard. Officers searched the area and found shell casings that matched the ammunition found in the suspect’s possession, police said.

The suspect was transported to Contra Costa County Jail, officers said.

People with information about the case can contact the Concord Police Department at (925) 671-3220.