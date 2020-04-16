



The tsunami of news about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter-in-place can be overwhelming.

Good News — Neighbors Helping Neighbors

Berkeley Restaurants Work With City To Provide Gourmet Meals For Homeless

BERKELEY — In a team effort to keep people fed during the coronavirus pandemic, a Berkeley community program is working with kitchens of struggling restaurants to provide gourmet meals to the city’s homeless. John Caner, the founder of the Double Helping Hands program, says it all came together in less than a week. Chef Amy Murray of Revival Bar & Kitchen is trying to find creative ways to keep her restaurant afloat during the pandemic. She does take out several times a week, but now she’s also signed up for the Double Helping Hands program. Read More

Joe Montana Hosting Dinner At His Napa Valley Home For Coronavirus Pandemic Relief

SAN FRANCISCO — Athletes and celebrities have quickly mobilized to help raise money for those impacted the most by the coronavirus pandemic. Add 49ers legendary quarterback Joe Montana to the list of big names trying to help. Montana is apart of the newly created All In Challenge where VIPs auction off possessions or experiences to help raise funds for the food shortage crisis many Americans are now facing. Read More

San Francisco Marin Food Bank Finds Creative Ways To Distribute Food During Pandemic

MARIN COUNTY — The San Francisco Marin Food Bank says having enough food isn’t the problem, it’s that their distribution network has been disrupted. But they’re finding creative ways to distribute food to those in need during the pandemic. The food bank distributes more than 48 million pounds of food each year. They were on track to do the same this year, too, until the coronavirus hit and volunteer workers started to disappear. “50 plus percent of the people just weren’t showing up to volunteer,” said SFM Food Bank volunteer coordinator Randy Rollmann. Read More

Coronavirus Surge

2 More Coronavirus Deaths At Hayward Nursing Home; District Attorney’s Office Investigating

HAYWARD — The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office is investigating a Hayward nursing home amid an outbreak of coronavirus at the facility that has now claimed the lives of at least 13 residents, two more than the previous day. The outbreak at Gateway Care and Rehabilitation Center in Hayward was first reported last week when word that 59 people had become infected with COVID-19; 35 residents – six who died – and 24 staff members. On Wednesday, Alameda County health officials Wednesday reported there are now a total of 41 residents and 26 staff members who have become infected at Gateway. Read More

Century-Old Letters Written During 1918 Spanish Flu Shed Light On Current Coronavirus Pandemic

BERKELEY — A historian in Berkeley has always treasured the family letters written more than 100 years ago that were passed down to him. But when the COVID-19 outbreak reached the Bay Area, the letters suddenly took on a whole new meaning. From his Berkeley home, Anthony Bruce has a window to the past in a stack of 40 letters written by his great grandmother Mary Rhodes. The over a century old correspondence describes life at home in the Bay Area to her husband Charles, who was away on a business trip. Read More

San Francisco Suicide Prevention Seeing Record Surge In Calls During Coronavirus Pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO — Less than a month after the coronavirus shelter-in-place order began in the Bay Area, mental health officials in San Francisco reported seeing record surges of calls about depression, anxiety and loneliness. As of Wednesday, 17 people have died from the coronavirus in San Francisco. From March 1 to April 14, 12 people have taken their own lives. KPIX spoke to someone who suffers from depression with a hopeful message for those who may need to hear it. John-Paul Strom says he has suffered from depression for years, but this past week was one of the hardest he’s had during this pandemic. “Well, I’m stir-crazy, but aren’t we all?” Strom said. Read More

Virus Has Taken Deadly Toll At Santa Clara County Long-Term Care Facilities

SAN JOSE — Santa Clara County health officials Wednesday released details on how deadly the current coronavirus outbreak has been among staff and residents of long-term care facilities. According to the county’s dashboard, there were 45 new cases and two deaths at the county’s 16 skilled nursing facilities from the numbers that they posted on Tuesday. Among residents and staff members at those facilities, there have been 275 confirmed coronavirus cases since the outbreak began in January with 35 individuals currently requiring hospitalization. There have been 13 deaths. Read More

Questions, Fears Surround Bay Area Nursing Homes’ Acceptance Of COVID-19 Patients

SAN FRANCISCO — Nursing homes have had to adopt “no visiting” policies as a precaution to keep the coronavirus out. But some nursing homes are ramping up plans to bring infected patients in, including building special COVID-19 wings to help out during the pandemic. But families of current residents see the move as fueling the pandemic instead. Our KPIX 5 cameraman got a very unwelcome reception this week at the St. Francis Convalescent Pavilion in Daly City. Employees came out and yelled at him and one even came right up to him and put his hand on our camera, a violation of social distancing protocols. Read More

San Francisco Health Officials, UCSF Launch COVID-19 Contact Tracking System

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco health officials on Wednesday unveiled an innovative high-tech system for tracking residents who have had contact with someone infected with COVID-19 to fulfill one of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s key requirements for lifting the shelter in place order in the coming months. During his Tuesday address on the state’s coronavirus response, Newsom laid out his road map toward lifting the current lockdown order and a key tenet of the plan was that a tracking system for the virus be well established. San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Health Director Dr. Grant Colfax announced the newly expanded contact tracing program, which uses technology to more efficiently communicate with anyone who has been in contact with people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Read More

Passenger Sues Princess Cruises Over Husband’s Death From Coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO — A Texas woman is suing Princess Cruises over her husband’s death from coronavirus, alleging the company knowingly exposed the couple to the virus and preventing her sick husband from leaving the ship, leading to his death alone days later in an Oakland hospital. Susan Dorerty filed the lawsuit on April 14, seeking damages for negligence, gross negligence and for other unlawful acts. Read More

Coronavirus And Jobs

Fitness Clubs To Face Unique Challenges Once California Reopens For Business

PLEASANTON — The rules businesses will need to follow in order to reopen once coronavirus restrictions are lifted in California could be especially stringent for fitness clubs. When gyms get the green light to open back up, operators and patrons can expect to see some new changes. Teralyn Fredricks has turned her garage into a gym, but she is ready to get back into her regular crossfit gym. Read More

Gov. Newsom Boosts Financial Assistance For Self-Employed, Undocumented Workers

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday outlined the financial relief being provided to the state’s most vulnerable residents losing work amid the coronavirus emergency, including undocumented residents, those who are self-employed and contract workers. During his daily update on California’s response to the COVID-19 crisis, Newsom said that a record 2.7 million residents had applied for unemployment in the past four weeks, overwhelming the resources of the state’s Employment Development Department. “Many Californians are one paycheck away from losing their homes or from being able to put food on their tables, and COVID-19 has only made these challenges worse,” Newsom said. Read More

Tracking The Status Of Your Federal Coronavirus Economic Impact Payment

SAN FRANCISCO — Across the San Francisco Bay Area, families, furloughed workers and others have begun checking their bank accounts to see if their payment from the federal economic impact fund have been deposited. On Wednesday, the Internal Revenue Service launched a special section of their website that will allow you to track those payments. The website was overwhelmed early Wednesday with requests for information and the site’s response was slow. Read More

Lyft Tapping More Drivers To Help With Delivery Of Essential Items

SAN FRANCISCO — As demand for rides has slowed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Lyft is tapping more of its drivers to help with delivery needs in the Bay Area and across the country. While the San Francisco-based rideshare company has not historically offered delivery services, it is now getting into the space to help partners — ranging from nonprofits to businesses — get meals, groceries, and other necessities to people in need by leveraging its drivers. Read More

Coronavirus Shelter In Place And Social Distancing

San Francisco School Officials Consider Giving Students A’s Due To Coronavirus Closures

SAN FRANCISCO — Most San Francisco Unified School District board members expressed support at a meeting Tuesday night to giving all middle and high school students A’s for the remainder of the year due to coronavirus school closures affecting their education. But that goes against what state education officials and the University of California and Cal State University systems want. “It’s very stressful for educators and families. It’s not gonna be perfect. There are a lot of issues as we go forward. Our goal is to make sure every student is reached by educators every day and that the students are okay,” said SFUSD Board President Mark Sanchez. Read More

Oakland Council President Asks For State, Local Help In Sheltering Homeless In Hotel Rooms

OAKLAND — Oakland city councilmember Rebecca Kaplan late Wednesday asked Governor Newsom, other city leaders and Alameda County officials to provide safe places for Oakland’s homeless to shelter in place amid the coronavirus pandemic. The request comes just a day after San Francisco supervisors passed an emergency ordinance to acquire about 7,000 hotel rooms for the homeless in their city to shelter in place. Kaplan said that on March 27, the Oakland City Council passed a resolution requiring the city administrator to “acquire buildings, facilities and supplies” to provide aid and housing for the homeless to stop the spread of the coronavirus in homeless communities. Read More

San Francisco Police Chief Warns 4/20 Travelers To Golden Gate Park They May Be Cited

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott on Wednesday warned anyone coming to Golden Gate Park on Monday for the marijuana-related holiday Four Twenty that they could be cited, as the event has been canceled along with several other large gatherings due to the coronavirus. Scott reiterated an announcement earlier this week by Mayor London Breed that Four Twenty, a long-held tradition that only became a city-sanctioned event back in 2017, would be canceled this year. More than 15,000 people usually flock to the annual event held on April 20 at the park’s Robin Williams Meadow, also known as Hippie Hill, as the day has become a counterculture holiday celebrating marijuana. Read More

Warm Weather Draws Out-Of-Towners To Pacifica Beaches Despite Shelter In Place Order

PACIFICA — Despite the closure of designated parking lots at Pacifica beaches and the ongoing stay-at-home order, there were crowds of surfers and beach goers tempted out by the warm weather Wednesday. An electronic sign is plainly visible along Highway 92 warning drivers to go back home if they are farther than five miles from their house. The parking lots at Rockaway Beach in Pacifica and nearby Linda Mar are roped off. There are even signs outside the infamous Pacifica Taco Bell warning that no beach access is allowed with a 10-minute limit. Read More

San Francisco Moves 874 Homeless Into Hotel Rooms

SAN FRANCISCO — The city of San Francisco detailed its plans to house vulnerable homeless residents on Wednesday, a day after supervisors approved an emergency ordinance that would require the city to house all homeless residents, regardless of age or health status. During a news conference at the city’s Emergency Operations Center, Human Services Agency Director Trent Rhorer said so far, the city has secured 2,151 hotel rooms across 14 hotels to protect homeless individuals against the coronavirus. Read More

Speeders Taking Advantage Of Nearly Empty Highways; CHP Writing More Tickets

BERKELEY — As people in the Bay Area continue to shelter in place, the California Highway Patrol says the empty freeways are turning into raceways. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers are seeing more drivers maxing out their speeds on the freeway, often going over 100 miles per hour. “We are seeing a lot of individuals unfortunately taking advantage of the situation and we are seeing some highers speeds,” said Ofc. John Fransen, the spokesperson for CHPs Golden Gate Division. Read More

Social Distancing Will Shape Reopening Of San Francisco Bay Area Schools

SAN FRANCISCO — As students across the San Francisco Bay Area spend their finals months of instruction online, state and local education officials were beginning to wrestle with what public education will look like when facilities are reopened for the 2020-2021 academic year. Schools have been closed under shelter in place orders since mid-March and will not reopen until after the current academic year ends in June. Gov. Gavin Newsom gave some ideas as to what public education may look like when he discussed his roadmap for reopening the state amid the coronavirus on Tuesday. Read More

Transit Agencies To Limit Passengers Aboard Buses, Ferries To Enforce Social Distancing

OAKLAND — Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District and the Golden Gate Bridge District announced revisions to passenger guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic which would limit the number of riders on buses and ferries to allow for adequate social distancing. AC Transit says once a bus reaches the new passenger thresholds, buses would bypass stops until other passengers get off. The Golden Gate Bridge District (GGBD), which operates Golden Gate Transit and Golden Gate Ferry, implemented similar changes on Wednesday, with the added measure of “strongly encouraging” bus passengers and ferry riders to wear face masks while on board, per guidance from the CDC. Read More

California Weighs Some Freshwater Fishing Bans Over Coronavirus

SACRAMENTO — California regulators will try again to convene an online public meeting to discuss a potential limited ban on freshwater fishing during the coronavirus pandemic after last week’s teleconference was canceled when it became overwhelmed by hundreds of callers.

The state Fish and Game Commission on Wednesday will consider emergency closures of some California rivers, streams and lakes at the request of local officials concerned that visiting anglers might spread the virus. Rumors circulated last week on social media that the commission was considering shutting down all freshwater fishing in California. That led to a crush of people trying to join the April 9 meeting, with some of those who called in branding officials as “fascists” and shouting obscenities. Read More

Oakland Seeks To Expand ‘Slow Streets’ Program During Coronavirus Shelter-In-Place

OAKLAND — Oakland city officials are asking the community to provide feedback on its plans for expanding the “Oakland Slow Streets” program it announced last week to make neighborhood streets safer to walk and bicycle during the COVID-19 shelter-in-place order. The city plans to eventually close 74 miles of city streets, which represent nearly 10 percent of all streets, to through traffic while the shelter-in-place order remains in effect. Read More

Coronavirus Cancellations And Postponements

Marin County Fair Cancelled Over Fear Of Coronavirus Spread

SAN RAFAEL — The Marin County Fair joined a litany of San Francisco Bay Area annual celebrations to become of a victim of the coronavirus outbreak. Fair organizers said the event — scheduled for July — has now been cancelled for 2020. “It is with a very heavy heart we announce the 2020 Marin County Fair: The Soaring 2020s will not take place this year,” organizers said in a press release. Read More

San Rafael Police Department’s Camp Chance Canceled Over Coronavirus

SAN RAFAEL — San Rafael police on Wednesday said the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has prompted the cancellation of this summer’s Camp Chance in West Marin County where kids and cops build positive relationships. The cancellation of the five-day camp was made out of an abundance of caution and with the highest concern for the health and well-being of campers, police officers, counselors and professional staff, San Rafael police Sgt. Raul Aguilar said in a news release. More than 1,100 middle school youth ages 11-13 have participated in the program since 1999. Sixty-five kids attended Camp Chance last year. Read More

Other Top Bay Area Coronavirus Headlines

Giants, A’s Among MLB Teams In Coronavirus Study

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks are two of the Major League Baseball teams participating in a study of the coronavirus that will test hundreds of people — including players — from the various clubs for antibodies. Both Arizona and San Francisco confirmed they were participating. The Oakland Athletics also are taking part, a person with direct knowledge of the club’s decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity because specific details weren’t made public. Stanford University is one of the institutions running the study. Read More

With No Tourists Around, Animals At Yosemite National Park ‘Having A Party’

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK — Being cooped up at home is no fun for humans, but bears are making the most of the extra space at California’s shuttered Yosemite National Park. “The bears are just literally walking down the road to get to where they need to go,” Ranger Katie Patrick said during a Facebook Live event on Sunday. She is a wildlife biologist who has worked with black bears in Yosemite since 2007. Read More