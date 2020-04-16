



FREMONT (CBS SF) — A 35-year-old San Jose man was detained after allegedly burglarizing Unitek College’s nursing program and stealing medical supplies including medical masks, sanitation wipes and protective gloves.

Fremont police said Brian Schulman was taken into custody Wednesday night after a high-risk enforcement stop of the SUV he was driving and the discovery inside of stolen medical gear including approximately 1,000 N95 surgical and cloth masks.

He was issued a field citation for two counts of commercial burglary, possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools and released on scene. He was not take to jail because of limits placed on booking during the coronavirus outbreak.

According to investigators, on the evenings of April 13th and April 14th, an unknown suspect burglarized Unitek College by using stolen master keys to enter the building. The suspect stole a large amounts of medical supplies including medical masks, sanitation wipes and protective gloves.

Late Wednesday night, an on-site security guard noticed a suspicious vehicle in the college parking lot and called the police. Officers arrived on scene within minutes and located the SUV as it was leaving the college parking lot.

A stop was made and Schulman was detained. During the course of the investigation, officers located a large amount of stolen Unitek medical supplies and other medical equipment in Schulman’s vehicle.

Additional suspected stolen property and identity theft materials from businesses in Santa Clara County were also recovered.

Schulman had master keys to the college buildings in his possession, though he is not an employee. Investigator said Schulman has confessed to the crime and he was positively identified as the burglary suspect.