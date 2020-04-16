EL CERRITO (CBS S) — El Cerrito police recovered 25 laptops meant for Wilson Elementary School first graders’ distance learning and several projectors that were stolen from the campus, authorities said Thursday.

On Wednesday, police spotted a suspicious vehicle driving the wrong way on Portola Drive near the El Cerrito Community Center. As police followed the car, it pulled over in front of Wilson Elementary School; the passenger quickly jumped out and the driver fled the scene and was able to escape.

Police searched for the passenger and soon heard fire alarm coming from the campus. Police located a suspect, 22-year-old Zachary Arifin of El Cerrito, in possession of stolen property from the school. Officers searched the campus further and found that several classrooms were broken into and vandalized.

The school’s staff noted that 25 Chromebook laptops meant for first graders were missing as well as several projectors from classrooms. Upon interviewing Arifin, police were able to identify several other involved suspects and obtained search warrants.

Police searched a home in the 6100 block of Portrero Avenue, but none of the stolen electronics were there. After police spoke to some of the involved individuals on the phone, a relative of one suspect surrendered all the stolen electronics at the El Cerrito Police Department at 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

The stolen items were returned to Wilson Elementary and principal Claudia Velez was grateful for ECPD’s work.

“I am filled with gratitude and appreciation for the support of the El Cerrito Police Department,” Velez said.

“Due to the COVID-19 crisis our campus is closed for the rest of the year and teachers are providing instruction to students through distance learning. The efforts of El Cerrito Police Officers will allow 25 first graders to receive Chromebooks to learn at home while our school building is closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.”