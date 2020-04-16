OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Oakland police officers were in a standoff with the occupants of a car involved in a solo crash after a firearm was spotted in the vehicle, authorities said.
Oakland police spokeswoman Officer Johnna Watson said the tense situation began after a vehicle crashed into a light pole in the 4000 block of Edwards Avenue, just off of Interstate Highway 580, around 7:07 a.m.
According to OPD Tweet, Oakland officers were joined by California Highway Patrol and medical responders at the scene. Someone noticed a firearm inside the vehicles, so the responders backed off.
“Firearm observed, occupants are not responding to commands or directions,” the Tweet said. “Police see movement in the car.”
Authorities did not say if the occupants were suspected of being involved in a crime before the crash.
