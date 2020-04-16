ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) – Two Rohnert Park men were arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of burglarizing an elementary school.
Department of Public Safety officers responded to a burglary alarm around 11:15 p.m. at Monte Vista Elementary School at 1400 Magnolia Ave. They saw a suspect crawling headfirst into a classroom window with his feet sticking out.
Officers then saw two suspects crawl out the window with property they took from a classroom. Justin Andrew Oliver, and Noah Taylor Evans, both 21, were arrested on suspicion of burglary and conspiracy and were booked into Sonoma County Jail.
