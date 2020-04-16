WASHINGTON (CBS News) — President Trump’s guidelines on reopening the country leaves much up to governors, states and businesses as they look to find ways to restart their economies amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a copy of a White House “Opening Up America Again” document obtained by CBS News.
The plan is expected to put much of the onus on states to develop sufficient testing and contact tracing systems.
The 18-page document, which resembles a detailed PowerPoint presentation, lists basic “gating” criteria a state or region should reach before beginning to send people back to work and school. Mr. Trump relayed the guidelines on a Thursday afternoon call.
“You’re gonna call your own shots,” Mr. Trump told governors on the call, according to an audio recording obtained by CBS News.
