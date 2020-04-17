GILROY (CBS SF) – A person died after being hit by a train Friday morning on tracks north of the Gilroy Caltrain Station, Caltrain officials said.
Northbound train 217 hit the person about 6:20 a.m. and emergency crews responded. Three people were aboard the train but none were injured, according to Caltrain.
The person’s name has not been released. The death is the second death on Caltrain tracks this year.
Trains are stopped in area and delays of up to 60 minutes are expected. VTA is providing a bus bridge for customers and the buses will be used to make all Caltrain train stops between Gilroy and the San Jose Diridon stations, according to Caltrain.
