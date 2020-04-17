RICHMOND (KPIX 5) — By now, it’s understood that some of the most vulnerable to the coronavirus are seniors, especially those with serious underlying medical conditions. KPIX met with 84-year-old Doris Bloch, who told her amazing survival story.
Bloch, from Marin County, has been through a lot–she survived lung cancer, has acute asthma and manages type 2 diabetes.
Now, at 84, she was UCSF’s tenth case of COVID-19.
“When I was in a room at the ER, I was tested and I was told that I had the coronavirus! A doctor came in and asked, ‘How do you feel?’ and I said, ‘Afraid,'” Bloch recalled.
She spent nearly a week in the hospital but says her strong spirit kept her fighting even though it was a dark time.
Lisa Bloch, Doris’ daughter, said her and the family were terrified. “And I think the really hard part was not being able to go to the hospital and see her! I think just the shock, I think when she was told that she was positive, she thought they were saying, ‘You’re going to die.’ So, it was a scary time for our family,” Lisa Bloch said.
But Doris Bloch said she was having none of the negative thinking. “My son asked me if I thought I was dying and I said, ‘No! I’m not going to!’”
She never needed a ventilator, but she stayed focused on her breathing. Five days later, doctors said she could go home and self-quarantine.
“When I got home, I was very weak, and eventually, day by day, bit by bit, I began to, recover and here I am!” Bloch said.
Lisa Bloch said her she doesn’t know where her mom’s immense strength comes from.
“I wish I had half of it. But I think she just always been that way. Just a tough woman, she ran the LA Food Bank for 15 years and she’s used to getting things done, and I think she also used to not taking ‘no’ for an answer!” she said.
For many seniors like Doris Bloch, COVID-19 can be deadly serious, but she says that the fight can be won.
“I guess I’m proof that you can fight this, and you can win!” she said.
You must log in to post a comment.