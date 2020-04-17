



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – With 4/20 looming, Bay Area rap legend E-40 joined calls for people to avoid gatherings on the day celebrating cannabis to slow the spread of coronavirus.

In a video posted on San Francisco Mayor London Breed’s Twitter account on Friday the rapper said, “We love 4/20, but let’s not get out there in crowds, let’s not do that.”

E-40 said he knows people from across the country who are suffering from COVID-19. “Anybody can get it, you can give it to parents, you can give it your kids, and vice versa,” he said.

A heartfelt message from the Ambassador of the Bay Area, @E40. Don’t gather for 4/20. Stay home, stay safe. Protect your family and your community. pic.twitter.com/MWHAIVpJeG — London Breed (@LondonBreed) April 17, 2020

“Let’s practice social distancing, let’s stay in the house,” he went on to say. “If it’s got to be a month, two, three more months, four more months, let’s get that thing by us so we can get on with the rest of our lives.”

Breed and other San Francisco officials this week have been urging people not to gather in San Francisco for 4/20, where in years past, thousands of people gather at Robin Williams Meadow at Golden Gate Park to celebrate.

“Do not come to San Francisco,” Breed said Monday. “We will not allow this unsanctioned event to occur this year, especially in the height of a pandemic.”

The mayor said the meadow, also known as Hippie Hill, will be fenced off for 4/20, which is next Monday. Police will patrol the area and violators could be cited or arrested, if necessary.

“If you plan to show up, the consequences probably won’t be favorable for you,” Police Chief Bill Scott said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Breed also urged people to avoid gathering at other locations in the Bay Area for 4/20.

“It is not safe for us to gather, in large groups of people during a pandemic, because the consequences could be deadly. Maybe not for you directly, but maybe for your mother, maybe for your grandmother or any other relative,” the mayor said.