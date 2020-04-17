



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Officials in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, and San Francisco counties have announced requirements to wear face coverings in public to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

The orders, which are in effect immediately and will be enforced in all four counties starting Wednesday, require people to wear masks covering the face and mouth when outside of their homes while performing essential needs, when using public transportation and for workers at essential businesses. Masks are also required while waiting in line to enter essential businesses or while waiting for public transit.

The counties join Sonoma County and the City of Fremont among Bay Area jurisdictions requiring face coverings in public.

“As we look to a time where we can begin to ease the Stay Home Order, we know that face coverings will be part of that future – and we want San Franciscans to become more comfortable with this new normal,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement. “We know it will take some time to get used to, but it will help save lives.”

“We now know that a significant number of people with COVID-19 lack symptoms, or become infectious before they start showing symptoms,” Contra Costa County health officer Dr. Chris Farnitano said in a statement from his county. “That is why we all need to start wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where it’s sometimes hard to maintain physical distancing, such as standing in line at the store.”

The orders said cloth face coverings, including t-shirts, bandanas and neck gaiters, are acceptable. Members of the public are being asked to refrain from purchasing N95 masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) due to shortages for medical professionals.

Exceptions apply to children 12 and younger, people who are exercising outdoors, and people who are in cars by themselves or with members of the same household. Masks for children under 2 are not recommended due to the risk of suffocation.

Health officials stressed that face coverings are not a substitute for social distancing and following the shelter-in-place order in effect throughout the Bay Area.