



OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Two Oakland Unified School District employees or volunteers who are involved in the district’s food and device distribution programs have tested positive for the new coronavirus, school officials said Friday.

The district said each of the employees or volunteers worked at distribution events while experiencing no symptoms of COVID-19 but within days of their last visit to a school, they developed symptoms and later tested positive.

The individuals self-isolated and reported their situations to their supervisors after they felt the symptoms set in and then got tested, according to the district.

School officials said they are not identifying the two people because of privacy laws and aren’t releasing the names of the sites where they worked because that information could allow people to learn their names.

It has now been more than a week since the two people were at a school site, the district said.

“Fortunately, all of our distribution events have extensive health and safety protocols in place to mitigate such an incident and help protect everyone,” the district said in a statement.

School officials said their protocols call for their custodial staff to deep clean any site potentially affected by a case of COVID-19, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, before anyone returns to the sites.

During food distribution events, all protocols were followed regarding social distancing, cleaning regularly and properly using gloves and masks, according to the district.

Any employee or volunteer showing symptoms is ordered to stay home and away from work, in alignment with CDC recommendations, school officials said.