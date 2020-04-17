



SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Health officials in Santa Clara County announced

on Friday a grim new total of coronavirus cases and deaths in the county.

The county Public Health Department said Friday there were now 1,870 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 37 cases from Thursday. Four more people have died of the illness, bringing the total to 73 deaths in the county.

Santa Clara has been the hardest hit by the novel coronavirus of all Bay Area counties. Most of the cases occurring in people 51 years of age and above, while the majority of the coronavirus deaths have been among people 71 years of age and above, according to data from county.

Among the total coronavirus cases in the county, 309 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, with 42 hospitalizations and 17 deaths as of Thursday.

Earlier this month, Santa Clara County added new details about confirmed cases by city of residence and deaths by race/ethnicity in the health department’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard. However, the data on racial/ethnic breakdowns in not completely accurate – as is true for all counties across the state – because the data has not yet been provided on all cases.