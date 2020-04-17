



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly tip list on how best to survive the current coronavirus outbreak.

FITNESS: FRAN’S GARAGE WORK OUT

SF Based fitness trainer Fran wants you to get off the couch and work out with your pooch. Enjoy this stay at home work out that will get you & your puppy in perfect shape.

VIDEO: Fran’s Fitness Youtube

FOOD: ORDER415

Get your grub on at ORDER415.com, where your favorite Bay Area restaurants are listed by cuisine and neighbourhood. There is food to go, special menus and daily deals. Support & save our restaurants. Our culinary community needs you NOW more than ever.

Order415 Website

FOOD: BOX OF LOVE

Treat mama or yourself to a Local Love Gift Box . It’s a curated collection of culinary favorites from Oakland and East Bay food tours and experiences. Orders will be taken through May 1 to be shipped by Mother’s Day.

For More Information And To Order

FUNDRAISER: ALL IN CHALLENGE

Celebs are taking the “ALL IN” challenge.

From a music date with Justin Bieber, a movie date with Matthew McConaughay and a cooking classes with top chefs. It’s a great way to give and connect with your favorite celebrity. Drop the hash tag on Twitter to find out what your fave star is doing for good.

Proceeds to: @feedamerica @mealsonwheels @nokidhungry

How It Works Website

MUSIC: SONG FOR THE WORLD

“GIMME SHELTER”

The Rolling Stones hit GIMME SHELTER gets remade by musicians from every corner of the globe. The power of music heals once again with this, one of the most downloaded songs of the week.

Stones Music Video

EVENT: “ONE WORLD” CONCERT

Tune in, drop out and connect this Saturday to the Global Citizen/World Health Organization “One World: Together at Home” concert. Lady GaGa will be joined by Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billy Joe Armstrong, Eddie Vedder, Sirs Elton John & Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder and many more. Saturday 8pm on all major networks including CBS.

Global Citizen Website

FUN: SHEEP THERAPY

Visit the Shafer vineyards website and enjoy six soothing hours of hypnotic sheep therapy. Allow your woes to take flight as sheep chomp and roam their way around Shafer’s Napa property. Also take a moment to enjoy the cool conversations with Doug Shafer and friends in his wine fueled podcast.

Shafer Vineyards Website

LEARN: “VICTORY” GARDENING

During WWII, regular people grew ‘Victory Gardens’ to help ensure there was enough to eat. While we aren’t looking at food shortages now, it is never a bad idea to bolster our local food system with locally grown organic fruits and vegetables and to use gardening as a stress relief. All you need for your green thumbs can be found at Cornerstone in Sonoma.

Cornerstone Sonoma Website

HASHTAG: MEET THIS MOMENT

My #hashtag of the week comes by way of a T-shirt by Plumpjack Foundation supporting employees. #meetthismoment says all we need to know in these challenging times. Order your T-shirt or cap here.

Plumpjack Website

Enjoy your weekend – stay home & stay connected.