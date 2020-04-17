RICHMOND (CBS SF) — A suspect, who led police on a wild pursuit through the East Bay, died in an officer-involved shooting late Thursday night after he rammed a patrol car on a Richmond street, injuring two officers, authorities said.

The incident began with a 911 call to Oakland Police around 6:45 p.m. reporting a female victim being abandoned on the side of the road in the area of Pinehurst Road and Skyline Boulevard. A witness provided a description of the suspect’s white van involved and a search was launched.

Responding officers located the van and attempted to pull it over, but the male driver did not stop and a pursuit ensued that spilled onto the highway and into Richmond.

Police said the suspect vehicle traveled to Richmond to the area of South 37th Street and Stege Avenue, where the male driver rammed an Oakland police car as two officers were exiting their vehicle. The suspect then pointed a firearm in the direction of officers. Police opened fired and the suspect sustained a fatal gunshot wound.

Investigator said the female victim from Solano County had been severely beaten. She was taken to a local hospital. The East Bay Times reported that the woman had died of her injuries.

Two police officers, who suffered injuries from their vehicle being rammed, were transported to a local hospital and were currently listed in stable condition.

The investigation was ongoing n involving multiple agencies including Oakland Police Department, Richmond Police Department, California Highway Patrol, Moraga Police Department, Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department, and Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office.

If you have any additional information regarding this investigation please contact the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office at 925-957-2200 or Sergeant Pomeroy with the Richmond Police Department at 510-620-6616.