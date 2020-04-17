



PLEASANTON (CBS SF) – A young man who was fatally stabbed in the parking lot of a Pleasanton hotel on Wednesday night was identified by police on Friday as 19-year-old Jackson Reese Butler of Pleasanton.

Officers who responded to the Hyatt House Pleasanton Hotel at 4545 Chabot Drive at 8:21 p.m. Wednesday found Butler suffering from multiple stab wounds and he was taken to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley, where he later was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Pleasanton police said Butler was staying in a room at the hotel and went out to a parking lot to meet with some people and an altercation ensued that resulted in him being stabbed several times.

Detectives are pursuing the possibility that the stabbing occurred during drug sales activity but police said that motive hasn’t been confirmed.

Police released descriptions of two suspects. One is a black male between the ages of 16 and 20 who is 5 feet 6 inches tall with a skinny build and was wearing a gray beanie and black sweats, and the other is a black male between 16 and 20 who is 5 feet 8 inches tall with a medium build and a round face who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Police said anyone with information about the stabbing should call Detective Tony Repetto at (925) 931-5288 or arepetto@cityofpleasanton.gov.

