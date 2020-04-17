REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — An 18-year-old man was arrested in unincorporated Redwood City Thursday for allegedly molesting a minor under the age of 14, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday.
Deputies obtained a warrant to arrest Alexandre Martinez on charges of oral copulation with a minor, giving marijuana to a minor and contacting a minor with the intent to commit a felony. According to investigators, Martinez had molested the victim multiple times over the last two months.
Detectives with the sheriff’s office contacted Martinez Thursday evening and arrested him at his home in an unincorporated area of Redwood City. Martinez was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City and is currently being held on $50,000 bail. He will be arraigned Friday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information about the suspect can contact Detective Gordon Currie at (650) 363-4051 or Sgt. Joe Cang at (650) 363-4008.
