Good News — Neighbors Helping Neighbors

Pleasant Hill Teachers Neighborhood Motorcade Brings Smiles To Homebound Students

PLEASANT HILL — Connor Murray said he knew driving around and seeing his students again – live and in person, even if only fleetingly – would give him a boost. Thursday’s lesson was that he missed them more than he realized. “I was excited to begin with, but when I saw my first student, my heart jumped out of my chest,” said Murray, a third-grade teacher at Valhalla Elementary School in Pleasant Hill. He was one of about 30 teachers, administrators and staff who formed a vehicle caravan that, for almost 90 minutes on Thursday, toured the school’s attendance area in northern Pleasant Hill and southern Martinez. Read More

Coronavirus Surge

Stanford Study Indicates COVID-19 Cases Far More Widespread Than Reported

STANFORD — Stanford University researchers on Friday announced startling new results from a study which indicates Santa Clara County residents may have been infected 50 to 85 times more than the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in early April. The study, led by Stanford Health Policy Dr. Eran Bendavid, estimated that between 48,000 to 81,000 people in the county had likely been been sick with the virus. The study also revealed that not as many people may have immunity to the virus as some experts projected. Read More

Santa Clara County Cases Approach 1,900; 73 Deaths Reported

SAN JOSE — Health officials in Santa Clara County announced on Friday a grim new total of coronavirus cases and deaths in the county. The county Public Health Department said Friday there were now 1,870 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 37 cases from Thursday. Four more people have died of the illness, bringing the total to 73 deaths in the county. Santa Clara has been the hardest hit by the novel coronavirus of all Bay Area counties. Most of the cases occurring in people 51 years of age and above, while the majority of the coronavirus deaths have been among people 71 years of age and above, according to data from county. Read More

2 Oakland School Workers Involved In Food Distribution Test Positive For COVID-19

OAKLAND — Two Oakland Unified School District employees or volunteers who are involved in the district’s food and device distribution programs have tested positive for the new coronavirus, school officials said Friday.The district said each of the employees or volunteers worked at distribution events while experiencing no symptoms of COVID-19 but within days of their last visit to a school, they developed symptoms and later tested positive. Read More

84-Year-Old Marin County Woman Battles Back From Bout With COVID-19

RICHMOND — By now, it’s understood that some of the most vulnerable to the coronavirus are seniors, especially those with serious underlying medical conditions. KPIX met with 84-year-old Doris Bloch, who told her amazing survival story. Bloch, from Marin County, has been through a lot–she survived lung cancer, has acute asthma and manages type 2 diabetes. Now, at 84, she was UCSF’s tenth case of COVID-19. “When I was in a room at the ER, I was tested and I was told that I had the coronavirus! A doctor came in and asked, ‘How do you feel?’ and I said, ‘Afraid,'” Bloch recalled. Read More

Tracy Safeway Warehouse Workers Scared After Fatal COVID-19 Outbreak

TRACY — Frightened workers at a Safeway distribution center in Tracy were speaking out Friday after one of their colleagues died from complications related to coronavirus. So far, 51 employees at the Tracy warehouse have been infected. Approximately 1,700 people work there. Concerned about retaliation from the company, multiple employees at the Safeway warehouse agreed to speak with CBS 13 on the condition their identity remain secret. Many of them said they are still not protected. One woman told CBS 13 she just wants to know the truth. Read More

Coronavirus Shelter In Place

Face Coverings Now Required In San Francisco, Marin, Alameda, Contra Costa Counties

SAN FRANCISCO — Officials in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, and San Francisco counties have announced requirements to wear face coverings in public to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. The orders, which are in effect immediately and will be enforced in all four counties starting Wednesday, require people to wear masks covering the face and mouth when outside of their homes while performing essential needs, when using public transportation and for workers at essential businesses. Masks are also required while waiting in line to enter essential businesses or while waiting for public transit. Read More

New Moms Struggle to Stay Connected to Family, Health Care Providers During Pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO — It’s been nearly a month since California’s statewide shelter-in-place order went into effect. For new moms and families, welcoming a baby into this world is proving to be an even bigger challenge than usual. What was once a simple task, like visiting the doctor’s office, has become more difficult for new moms during the pandemic. “It feels lonely because I don’t have the help I was imagining since I got pregnant,” said Lucia Koonze, who gave birth to her son Byron shortly before the shelter in place order. Read More

Famed Bay Area Restaurateur Leads Chefs Suing Insurers Over Denied Virus Claims

BERKELEY — A group of chefs who said they have paid millions in insurance premiums over the years are now organizing to lobby for their claims to be paid. They say their insurance companies have denied claims in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Famed chef Thomas Keller who runs the French Laundry in Yountville said his insurance company turned down his claim for the “Business Interruption Insurance” he opted for, even though the pandemic has forced the closure of his three restaurants. “This is a time of crisis right now. And we need help,” Keller said. Read More

California AG Xavier Becerra Defends Extraordinary Coronavirus Shutdowns

SACRAMENTO — What would normally be broad constitutional protections for freedoms of assembly, religion — even buying guns — have their limits when they endanger others during the coronavirus pandemic, California’s top law enforcement officer said in an interview. The state has been sued over all three during its shutdown as government officials pick winners and losers in deciding which businesses and activities can operate and which can’t. But in an interview with The Associated Press Thursday, Attorney General Xavier Becerra said officials have broad authority to do what they think is necessary to slow the spread during the virus pandemic, even if that trumps normal fundamental freedoms. Read More

Santa Rosa Police Cracking Down On Shelter-In-Place Violators

SANTA ROSA — Santa Rosa police chief Ray Navarro took to social media Friday to warn residents and business owners that his officers were beginning to issue citations for violations of the city and county’s shelter-in-place order. Navarro said while the majority of local residents and businesses were complying with the order, several were not. “We appreciate the majority of business and individuals who have been complying with the shelter-in-place order, but we continue to observe some community members who are disregarding the health order,” he said on a Twitter video. “Our approach has been to educate, but it is now necessary to issue citations.” Read More

Bay Area Rap Legend E-40 Tells People To Stay Home On 4/20, Slow Virus Spread

SAN FRANCISCO — With 4/20 looming, Bay Area rap legend E-40 joined calls for people to avoid gatherings on the day celebrating cannabis to slow the spread of coronavirus. In a video posted on San Francisco Mayor London Breed’s Twitter account on Friday the rapper said, “We love 4/20, but let’s not get out there in crowds, let’s not do that.” Read More

Danville Resident Receives Fake Letter Threatening Penalties For Non-Essential Construction

DANVILLE — A fake cease-and-desist letter threatening penalties for non-essential construction activity was dropped off at the front door of a Danville resident’s home, according to authorities. The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office said the phony letter was designed to appear to have originated from the Sheriff’s Office. The resident of Lakefield Ct. just south of Camino Tassajara notified the Danville Police Department that she found the warning letter on her door Friday morning, the sheriff’s office said. Read More

Richmond Pastor Vows To Continue Church Gatherings After Being Cited For Easter Service

RICHMOND — A Richmond pastor said Friday he’ll continue to hold Sunday services even after the sheriff’s department ticketed him for having Easter service. It is the first known citation given to a Bay Area religious organization for defying the shelter-in-place order. Pastor Wyndford Williams with All Nations Church of God in Christ said church is essential business for the soul. He plans to fight the ticket. About 40 people packed the small church at 1225 York Street on Easter Sunday. The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department said there was no social distancing and no masks. They said the pastor refused to stop service even after a deputy showed up. Read More

Coronavirus And Jobs

4 Former California Governors Join Task Force To Fix ‘Pandemic-Induced Recession’

SACRAMENTO — All four living former California governors – Pete Wilson, Gray Davis, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jerry Brown – have agreed to join a task force to come up with a recovery plan for the state’s economy, shattered by soaring unemployment brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Gavin Newsom said even as the state is looking toward recovery, the pandemic is continuing its deadly toll with the most number of people in the state dying of the illness in any 24-hours period since the start of the outbreak. Read More

State Analyst Believes Up To 15 Percent Of Californians Have Lost Jobs

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom expects to spend up to $7 billion this year battling the coronavirus and the economic disruption it has unleashed as state budget experts warned lawmakers to prepare for revenue loss akin to the Great Recession. On Friday, California’s unemployment rate jumped to 5.3% in March, up from 3.9% the previous month. The Employment Development Department said that employers lost 99,500 non-farm jobs, ending California’s record jobs expansion of 120 months. Read More

Coronavirus Cancellations And Postponements

Officials Want California Supreme Court To Delay State Bar Exams

SAN FRANCISCO — The State Bar of California has announced that its Board of Trustees has recommended that the California Supreme Court either postpone the state’s bar exam from July to September or cancel it. About 9,000 law school graduates were expected to take the two-day exam, needed to gain a license to practice law, on July 28 and 29. In a letter sent to the state high court, the trustees said it is “not feasible to administer an in-person exam” in July in the situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Read More

Popular Bay Area Summer Camps Canceled Due to COVID-19, No Refunds Offered

SAN FRANCISCO — One of the Bay Area’s most popular summer camps, Galileo Learning, alerted parents on Thursday that it had canceled all programs due to COVID-19 and no refunds would be given. Instead, parents will get a credit for future summer camps. “I have sympathy for small businesses and everything that’s going on right now but I don’t think that this is the way to withhold hundreds if not thousands of dollars from parents,” said Duke Lee of Lafayette. Lee paid $1,500 in February for a 3-week summer camp for his 5-year-old son. Read More

Coronavirus And Transportation

San Francisco Transportation Officials Launch Discount Taxi Ride Program For Seniors

SAN FRANCISCO — A new program by the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency will provide senior citizens and people with disabilities with discounted taxi rides for essential activities like grocery shopping. The Essential Trip Card program will provide reduced-cost taxi trips for adults 65 years old and older and disabled people during the shelter-in-place order. According to SFMTA officials, this new program is desperately needed as many bus lines have been reduced due a shortage of transit operators amid the coronavirus pandemic. Read More

MTC Unveils Plan To Distribute $780M Coronavirus Relief To Transit Agencies

OAKLAND — The Metropolitan Transportation Commission on Thursday released a framework for allocating more than $780 million of federal relief funds to Bay Area transit agencies that have been hit hard by dramatic ridership drops due to the coronavirus pandemic. The MTC, which is the transportation planning, financing and coordinating agency for the nine-county Bay Area, said it developed the proposed allocations through a partnership with transit agency staff members. The agency said the funds represent the first of two distributions of the roughly $1.3 billion in CARES Act funding for which Bay Area transit agencies are eligible and will be considered for by the MTC board at its next meeting next Wednesday. Read More

Other Top Bay Area Coronavirus Headlines

Coronavirus Scam Alert: Fremont Police Lists What To Watch Out For

FREMONT — Police in Fremont are warning people not to fall for any number of coronavirus-related scams that are prevelant across the Bay Area and the country. Some of the scams offer coronavirus home test kits or COVID-19 cures; others may ask people for their bank account to help them receive money from the government. The Fremont Police Department urged people to be very discriminating when it comes to unsolicited offers during the coronavirus pandemic. The department noted the senior community is particularly vulnerable to victimization, and if you or a loved one receives information or requests that seem suspicious, take time to examine the request before you act. Read More

Oakland Forms Task Force To Address Racial Disparities Of Coronavirus Pandemic

OAKLAND — Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and other regional leaders announced Friday that they’ve formed an emergency task force to address what they say are the racialized impacts of the COVID-19 coronavirus and create state legislation to reduce health disparities for people of color. Schaaf said the COVID-19 Racial Disparities Task Force will respond to what she said are disparate impacts of the virus among people of color, particularly blacks, Latino, Asian and Native American residents, including those experiencing poverty, immigrants, elderly people and people with disabilities. Read More