RICHMOND (CBS SF) — Richmond Police have released dramatic video showing the violent and deadly end of the pursuit of a Vallejo kidnapping suspect that left the suspect fatally shoot, two officers injured and the victim on life support in the hospital.

On Thursday at approximately 8:08 a.m., the Vallejo Police Department received a call from concerned family members about a missing 29-year-old female. They said they last saw her 7:35 a.m. in the 900 block of Kentucky St. with Juan Ayon-Barraza, a 24-year-old Vallejo resident.

The victim told family members that she was leaving to get breakfast with him and would return. A short time later, Barraza made contact with a family member of the victim via telephone, where he made an unsettling comment — causing them to be extremely concerned for her well-being.

The family called the police department.

Later in the evening, Vallejo investigators said, a concerned citizen in Moraga called 911 after seeing a subject discarding what appeared to be a body on the side of the road in the area of Pinehurst Rd. and Skyline Blvd. from a white van.

Arriving Moraga and Oakland police officers, discovered the missing Vallejo woman. She was still alive but unresponsive and transported to a local hospital, where she was treated for at least one gunshot wound. As of late Friday night, authorities said, she was on life support.

During a search, officers located the van and attempted to pull it over, but the driver did not stop and a pursuit ensued. After initially heading into Oakland, the chase moved onto the freeway and into Richmond. During the pursuit, officers could see Ayon-Barraza was armed with a handgun as he was driving at high speeds.

Police said the suspect vehicle exited the freeway and drove through Richmond city streets to the area of South 37th St. and Stege Ave. While making a U-turn on South 37th St. at Carlson Blvd., police said the suspect pointed his firearm at pursuing officers.

Multiple Oakland police officers and a Richmond police officer simultaneously fired their weapons in self defense. The suspect vehicle crossed over into traffic and collided with an Oakland police vehicle.

Two Oakland police officers suffered moderate injuries in the collision. One officer was treated and released, while the other officer remains in a local hospital. The suspect sustained a fatal gunshot wound during this incident and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation was ongoing involving multiple agencies including Oakland Police Department, Richmond Police Department, California Highway Patrol, Moraga Police Department, Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department, and Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office.