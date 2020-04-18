SAN FRANCISO (KPIX) – Researchers at Northern California universities are not wasting any time in the race for more COVID-19 testing and research to find a cure.

The University of California at San Francisco has doubled its coronavirus testing capacity and announced Saturday it is offering free tests to counties across the state.

Its new lab can process some 2600 samples a day, in as little as 24 hours, according to UCSF.

The university says it is happy to share its resources with California’s 58 health departments.

Meantime, public health professors at the University of California at Berkeley have launched a study to better understand patients who test positive for COVID-19, but show no symptoms.

They will enlist 5,000 residents who will get home-testing kits over the course of several months.

Researchers hope the results will shed light on how many people people have the virus, but are asymptomatic.