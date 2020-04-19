Comments
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — One person was hospitalized early Sunday morning after a two-alarm fire erupted inside a San Jose home, authorities said.
San Jose firefighters got 911 calls reporting the fire in a home in the 200 block of Knightswood Way in the predawn hours. Arriving firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from a two-story home.
They were able to rescued two adults and a dog from the home, but one of them required hospitalization. The extent of the injury and person condition was not released.
The fire was reported under control by the San Jose Fire Department at 5:27 a.m.
