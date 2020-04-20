SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Instead of a huge cloud of marijuana smoke at Hippie Hill in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park, on 4/20 this year instead you can see signs: Stay 6-feet Apart. Stay home. Closed.

Just before sunrise Monday – no you’re not hallucinating or paranoid – park rangers were out in force early. To be blunt, this is not like any other year, and they pushed everybody – including media crews – to the outer perimeter.

Guards posted at the roadblocks turned vehicles around – only foot and bicycle traffic were allowed. There was fencing around the entire area. Maintenance trucks were lit up, signs were everywhere, just in case you didn’t get the city’s message over the past week, that 4/20 is canceled.

In previous years, the annual 4/20 celebration would attract 10 to 20,000 people to Hippie Hill.

It’s a great day to celebrate at home, this is a moment in history that you could just pass up on,” said San Francisco resident Dwight Moore.”You don’t have to break the rules, just stay at home.”

At 8 a.m. at Barbary Coast dispensary on Mission Street people were not waiting in line for toilet paper and hand sanitizer.

“I’m glad they postponed it, but I think they should have it later on,” said San Francisco resident Rudy Ray Moore.

Barbary Coast has free delivery indefinitely now, and was hosting online events Monday, embracing the idea that 4/20 is less of a place, and more of an altered state of mind.

“You know, people can still stay at home with their family and enjoy 4/20 in a different way this year, everyone’s having to adapt to a different normal,” said Barbary Coast worker Greg Longacre.

“Ain’t just about the hills, or going to the park to smoke. We not gonna be within our regular element, but you know what, 4/20 is everywhere, you can smoke at your house,” said Barbary Coast customer Delvon Webster.