



BENICIA (KPIS) – Benicia High School hosted a cap and gown drive-thru for students on Monday to pick up their ensemble. It’s anything but traditional but no doubt one of the unique memories that only the class of 2020 will hold.

Derek Campbell is a senior.

“It’s nice to see the support of teachers and staff. It’s sad of course but just to know they care about us really made me feel better,” says Campbell.

Across the Bay Area and nationwide, schools are canceling their commencement ceremonies.

Benicia United School District is looking into alternatives.

“We are looking at options to see what it looks like as far as loosening up any of these lockdown parameters,” said Superintendent Charles Young.

Some schools are considering virtual graduations to honor graduates accomplishments.

High school parent Derek Perez likes the idea.

“I think with everyone working from home it’s easy to pull off virtual everything. You can have a keepsake and download it for all of your family and watch at the same time,” says Perez.

And now, more than ever, commencement speeches will hold even more value carrying messages of hope, perspective and wisdom.

According to one senior, “you look forward and move on with life and do our best to move past it.”

But what does a virtual ceremony look like?

Some students want to walk across the stage — audience or no audience.

Now it’s up to individual school districts to figure out a way to make it happen and, of course, with budgetary restrictions.

Cameron Perez is a Foothill High School senior and says she just want to be with her classmates.

“I at least want to hang out, or drive at least somewhere where we can celebrate.”

One thing is for sure. The class of 2020 needs a proper send off as they head out into the world during these uncertain times.