WASHINGTON (CBS SF) — President Donald Trump announced plans Tuesday evening to temporarily suspend immigration into the U.S. due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The President made the announcement via Twitter shortly after 7 p.m. PST, saying he would be signing an executive order suspending immigration “In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy.”

In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020

The President cited a need to protect the jobs of American citizens in the tweet, though current record unemployment figures in the U.S. are directly related to the shutdown of the nation’s economy due to the coronavirus shelter-in-place order.

The President offered no further details on Twitter. The White House did not respond to requests for additional information on the announcement.

The Trump administration currently has COVID-19 related travel restrictions in place on most European countries, China, Canada, Mexico, Iran and South Korea. The President has consistently touted his ban on travel from China as his first and best move to keep the coronavirus from coming into the United States.

Immigration has been a contentious cornerstone of President Trump’s politics since he first started campaigning for the office, with increased ICE enforcement, the detention of families at the southern border of the U.S. and his criticism of cities and states with sanctuary policies serving as points of polarization.